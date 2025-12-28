Nylander a question mark, but power play improves

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – William Nylander will make the trip to Detroit for the Toronto Maple Leafs outing against the Red Wings on Sunday. But whether the skilled Swede suits up remains to be seen.

Nylander departed early in the second period of the Maple Leafs 7-5 win against their provincial rival, the Ottawa Senators, on Saturday.

“Well, he’s coming on a trip, so that’s a good sign,” Toronto head coach Craig Berube said. “But lower-body (discomfort) right now. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Nylander appeared to take a slash from Ottawa forward Drake Batherson at the side of the Senators’ crease late in his third shift of the second period.

“I don’t know what the extent is or what happened,” Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said. “But obviously he’s a big part of this team and drives a lot of play for us. So obviously we’re hoping for the best.”

Story continues below advertisement

POWER PLAY’S BETTER

The Maple Leafs entered the game mired in the 32nd spot in power-play efficiency. The offensive struggles with the man-advantage cost assistant coach Marc Savard his job last Monday.

But Toronto feasted on Ottawa’s struggling penalty kill, 31st in the league. Matthews set up Nylander for an early power-play strike 40 seconds in. Later in the opening period, Max Domi fed Matthew Knies for another and a 2-0 lead.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Knies wound up with two goals, including the game-winner. Domi had three assists.

“It was great, especially with both units getting a goal early in the game,” Matthews said. “It’s such a big part of games, and to get that momentum, to get a goal or two to power play each night, it’s huge.”

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews broke out of a four-game slump that saw him go pointless. He returned from the three-day Christmas break with his first three-point outing of the season, with a goal and two assists.

His second-period goal was his 416th career goal, four shy of Mats Sundin’s franchise record of 420.

EMOTIONS RUN HIGH

The Senators and Maple Leafs are eight months removed from their first-round clash last spring that saw Toronto take the playoff series in six games. The hate, however, remains.

After a spirited scrum to end the game, Maple Leafs newcomer Troy Stecher raised his arms to get the crowd into it.

“I loved it,” Domi said. “He’s honestly one of the most competitive guys anywhere I played with, and he competes every shift. Obviously, a big division win, and he was on the ice, scrumming it up. It’s emotional, so it’s what you want.”

Stecher is with his eighth NHL team, having played in his 18th game for Toronto. He’s made an impact in his latest stop.

“He brings a lot of energy every night,” Berube said. “This guy plays as hard as anybody that I’ve coached. He’s full bore everywhere, and I think it’s rubbing off on our team. I really do believe that. He’s played extremely well for us since we got him.”

Story continues below advertisement

DEBUT OUTING

Ottawa veteran Claude Giroux played in his 1,300th career regular-season game, while 23-year-old Xavier Bourgault made his NHL debut. Bourgault of L’Islet, Que., was a 2021 first-round (22nd overall) pick of the Edmonton Oilers.

He played 210 regular-season AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors and Belleville Senators before being promoted Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.