Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Charge top league-leading Fleet 3-2 in shootout

By Lisa Wallace The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2025 3:11 pm
2 min read
Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips (33) looks for the puck through teammate Brooke Hobson (11) and Boston Fleet’s Theresa Schafzahl (17) during second period PWHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips (33) looks for the puck through teammate Brooke Hobson (11) and Boston Fleet’s Theresa Schafzahl (17) during second period PWHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
OTTAWA – Brianne Jenner scored the winner in the eighth round of the shootout as the Ottawa Charge defeated the Boston Fleet 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Gwyneth Philips made 34 saves in regulation and overtime, and stopped six shooters in the shootout for Ottawa.

Aerin Frankel, who made 30 saves, was equally impressive, but was beat on back-to-back attempts by Jenner in the shootout.

The goaltenders are former teammates at Northeastern University and will be counted on to lead the American women’s team at the upcoming Olympic Games.

The Fleet (6-0-1-1) sit atop the standings and came into the game having surrendered just eight goals, while Ottawa (1-3-0-5) sits seventh.

Trailing 2-1, Ottawa took advantage of a turnover in the defensive zone. Fanuza Kadisova drove to the net and slid a puck five-hole that trickled across the goal line with 2:58 remaining regulation sending the sold-out crowd to their feet.

The Fleet tied the game, 1-1, midway through the second when Olivia Mobley was able to jump on a Susanna Tapani rebound that was just out of reach from Philips in front.

Boston took a 2-1 lead with 18.6 seconds remaining in the period.

After Philips made a save on a Megan Keller slapshot Boston regained control and Haley Winn wristed a shot beating Philips glove side.

Despite being outshot 15-8, the Charge held a 1-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes.

Stephanie Markowski picked up her first of the season burying a Gabbie Hughes pass off a solid Ottawa rush.

The game marked Ottawa’s first at home in 25 days after playing five straight on the road.

Takeaways

Charge: Ottawa needs to do a better job boxing out. Philips is left dealing with too many shots from in close.

Fleet: Boston has done a great job of keeping the opposition to the outside. Very few shots come from in close.

Key stat

Through eight games, Ottawa has allowed the most goals, 26, in the league.

Key moment

Philips made a huge save on Theresa Schafzahl with 90 seconds remaining in overtime.

Up next

Charge: Ottawa hosts Minnesota Frost next Saturday.

Fleet: Boston hosts the Vancouver Goldeneyes next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

