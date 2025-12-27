Carney announces $2.5B for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Halifax on Friday, marking the president’s second visit to Canada this year.

The leaders met amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting Canada’s support for Kyiv.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Canada has provided nearly $22 billion in aid to Ukraine, including more than $12 billion in direct financial support, making Canada one of the largest contributors to Ukraine for what Zelenskyy described as recovery and reconstruction.

The new funding includes support for an International Monetary Fund loan, participation in debt service suspension and loan guarantees to the World Bank and the European Bank.

The funding is also stated to go toward reconstruction and development to back projects and energy security.

“When I stood with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day, I made clear that Canada will stand with Ukraine throughout this horrific war and when peace finally comes,” said Carney in a statement.

Earlier this month, Canada announced $200 million in military capabilities from NATO’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List and an additional $50 million to the Drone Capability Coalition, further strengthening Ukraine’s defence.

During a news conference on Saturday, the leaders said the support is intended not only to help defend Ukraine but also promote a just and lasting peace, reunite families, rebuild communities and deter further Russian aggression.