Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney announces $2.5B for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 27, 2025 4:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney announces $2.5B for Ukraine in meeting with President Zelenskyy'
Carney announces $2.5B for Ukraine in meeting with President Zelenskyy
WATCH: Carney announces $2.5 billion in support for Ukraine during meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Halifax on Friday, marking the president’s second visit to Canada this year.

The leaders met amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting Canada’s support for Kyiv.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Canada has provided nearly $22 billion in aid to Ukraine, including more than $12 billion in direct financial support, making Canada one of the largest contributors to Ukraine for what Zelenskyy described as recovery and reconstruction.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The new funding includes support for an International Monetary Fund loan, participation in debt service suspension and loan guarantees to the World Bank and the European Bank.

The funding is also stated to go toward reconstruction and development to back projects and energy security.

“When I stood with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day, I made clear that Canada will stand with Ukraine throughout this horrific war and when peace finally comes,” said Carney in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Canada announced $200 million in military capabilities from NATO’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List and an additional $50 million to the Drone Capability Coalition, further strengthening Ukraine’s defence.

During a news conference on Saturday, the leaders said the support is intended not only to help defend Ukraine but also promote a just and lasting peace, reunite families, rebuild communities and deter further Russian aggression.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices