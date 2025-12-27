RCMP say Haitian migrants including 3-year-old, intercepted in Quebec near border

Send this page to someone via email

Nineteen migrants of Haitian origin were arrested in Quebec on Christmas Day after RCMP say they crossed into Canada illegally from the United States during extreme cold conditions.

The crossing occurred in the Havelock area of Montérégie, about five kilometres north of the New York State border.

Police said the group ranged in age from one to 60 years old and included a three-year-old child.

According to RCMP, Integrated Border Police Team officers discovered 15 people hiding in a wooded area Thursday evening after being alerted by U.S. Border Patrol.

Officers continued searching until about 10:30 p.m. to locate the remaining members of the group.

Eight people were taken to hospital and six required treatment for frostbite.

“The two young children were also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. According to the information available, their lives are not in danger,” the RCMP email said.

One man was also arrested by patrol officers who “had reason to believe he was near the scene to pick up several of these migrants with his car.” His vehicle was seized.

All of the people who were intercepted have applied for asylum, RCMP said. Their cases are now in the hands of the Canada Border Services Agency.

Police warned that illegal border crossings are especially dangerous in winter, when people are often unprepared for severe cold.

– With files from CP