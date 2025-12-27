Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP say Haitian migrants including 3-year-old, intercepted in Quebec near border

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 27, 2025 12:37 pm
1 min read
Nineteen Haitian migrants, including young children, were arrested in southern Quebec on Christmas after illegally crossing from the U.S. in extreme cold; several were treated for frostbite. View image in full screen
Nineteen Haitian migrants, including young children, were arrested in southern Quebec on Christmas after illegally crossing from the U.S. in extreme cold; several were treated for frostbite. Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nineteen migrants of Haitian origin were arrested in Quebec on Christmas Day after RCMP say they crossed into Canada illegally from the United States during extreme cold conditions.

The crossing occurred in the Havelock area of Montérégie, about five kilometres north of the New York State border.

Police said the group ranged in age from one to 60 years old and included a three-year-old child.

According to RCMP, Integrated Border Police Team officers discovered 15 people hiding in a wooded area Thursday evening after being alerted by U.S. Border Patrol.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers continued searching until about 10:30 p.m. to locate the remaining members of the group.

Eight people were taken to hospital and six required treatment for frostbite.

“The two young children were also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. According to the information available, their lives are not in danger,” the RCMP email said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

One man was also arrested by patrol officers who “had reason to believe he was near the scene to pick up several of these migrants with his car.” His vehicle was seized.

All of the people who were intercepted have applied for asylum, RCMP said. Their cases are now in the hands of the Canada Border Services Agency.

Police warned that illegal border crossings are especially dangerous in winter, when people are often unprepared for severe cold.

– With files from CP

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices