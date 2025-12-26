Burnaby RCMP issue warrant for 18 year-old connected to Metro Vancouver shooting

See more sharing options

Burnaby RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man, wanted in relation to a shooting on Dec. 19.

18-year-old Ronin Tajali, of Burnaby, now faces charges of discharge firearm with intent and aggravated assault.

On Dec. 19, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Burnaby RCMP responded to a report that someone had been shot in the Phillips Avenue and Woodbrook Place area in north Burnaby.

Police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to hospital and treated.

Dec. 25, Burnaby RCMP’s Investigative Support Team, along with other law enforcement organizations identified Tajali as the main suspect.

He is described as five foot six inches tall, 150 lbs, with green eyes and short black hair.

Tajali’s whereabouts are unknown and police are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP.

Police are urging anyone who sees him to not approach and instead call 911.