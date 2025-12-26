Bodies of two family members recovered after a tractor sinks in Lanaudière lake

See more sharing options

The bodies of a man and a child have been found after a tractor sank in a lake in the Lanaudière region, northeast of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec says the bodies were recovered around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The SQ says the two people were on the tractor clearing snow from a path surrounding the lake.

The search began Wednesday night in Saint-Zénon.

Firefighters and a team of divers were involved in the search after police were first called Wednesday evening by a family member who witnessed the accident.

The SQ says the coroner opened an investigation, and there were no criminal elements.