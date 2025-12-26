Toronto police investigating after second incident of mezuzahs stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after multiple mezuzahs were stolen outside Jewish homes for the second time this month.

Officers were called just before 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day to a condo building in the Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area, where they say mezuzahs had been taken from three units.

A mezuzah is a parchment inscribed with scripture that many Jewish people affix to the doorpost of their home.

Const. Cindy Chung says in a statement that the Toronto police hate crime unit has been notified.

Earlier this month, police in the city asked for the public’s help in another suspected hate-motivated theft investigation after around 20 mezuzahs were stolen from an apartment building at Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West.

B’nai Brith Canada calls it “yet another incident of antisemitic hate in Toronto.”