Freezing rain, snow expected in parts of Ontario on Boxing Day

Parts of southern Ontario are under weather warnings today, with freezing rain expected in the Windsor region and parts of the Greater Toronto Area into the evening.

Environment Canada says some areas north of Toronto could see a mix of ice pellets and snowfall amounts of between five and 12 centimetres.

Further north, areas from Sault Ste. Marie to Thunder Bay to Dryden could experience freezing rain and snow amounting to 20 centimetres.

Heading out west, Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold in the northern parts of Alberta, British Columbia, and the Yukon.

Travelling across the country, much of Newfoundland and Labrador remains under a winter storm warning, as the weather office calls for blizzard-like conditions along the east coast of Labrador and up to 60 centimetres of snow.

Newfoundland Power’s website showed roughly 5,300 customers were without electricity as of early Friday.