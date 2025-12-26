Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain, snow expected in parts of Ontario on Boxing Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2025 6:11 am
1 min read
A resident takes advantage of a lull to take their child for a sleigh ride in St. John's on Friday, March 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. View image in full screen
A resident takes advantage of a lull to take their child for a sleigh ride in St. John's on Friday, March 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Parts of southern Ontario are under weather warnings today, with freezing rain expected in the Windsor region and parts of the Greater Toronto Area into the evening.

Environment Canada says some areas north of Toronto could see a mix of ice pellets and snowfall amounts of between five and 12 centimetres.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Further north, areas from Sault Ste. Marie to Thunder Bay to Dryden could experience freezing rain and snow amounting to 20 centimetres.

Heading out west, Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold in the northern parts of Alberta, British Columbia, and the Yukon.

Trending Now

Travelling across the country, much of Newfoundland and Labrador remains under a winter storm warning, as the weather office calls for blizzard-like conditions along the east coast of Labrador and up to 60 centimetres of snow.

Story continues below advertisement

Newfoundland Power’s website showed roughly 5,300 customers were without electricity as of early Friday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices