Lethbridge charities reach Christmas Hope fundraising goal

Christmas charity drives ensure thousands of children experience as happy a holiday as possible in Lethbridge, Alta.

The Christmas Hope campaign include several top charities, from food banks to toy drives.

“We’re so happy to be in the Christmas Hope partnership. It’s a great model that other cities could stand to emulate,” said Dryden Roesch, marketing manager with Lethbridge Family Services, whose Angel Tree fundraiser supported over 3,000 children this year.

Unfortunately, helping so many children comes at a financial cost.

“Each gift bundle is worth between $80 to $100. So, when it’s about 3,000 to 4,000 kids, as it’s been these past few years, it’s a huge cost to the campaign,” said Roesch.

However, the charities are powered by goodwill and community spirit, which didn’t let them down.

“I just feel that every child in our area — every child anywhere, actually — could use some toys and happiness through the holiday season,” said Kira Kinahan, a donor who helped deliver dozens of toys for the Angel Tree.

Efforts like hers helped the Angel Tree reach its goal of $180,000 this year.

They weren’t alone, either. The Salvation Army in Lethbridge was hoping to raise $220,000 during their holiday campaign.

Just a few weeks ago, they were behind their goal. However, Lethbridge once again rallied to the call.

“At the end of our Christmas kettle campaign, we came in just shy of $238,000, which is about $18,000 over our goal,” said Zach Marshall, communities ministry officer with the Salvation Army.

He says Lethbridge is an incredibly generous city when it comes to helping each other.

“It certainly goes a long way and the funds we raise at Christmas time help support our programming year-round.”

Several hundred children will wake up with toys under their tree on Christmas Day thanks to the Salvation Army this year.

Not everyone wishing for a magical Christmas is a child, however.

New to the Christmas Hope campaign this year is the Golden Giving Tree by the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO).

“I think it’s just really nice to know that there’s folks in the community who are deserving of, not just the gift since it’s really not about the item, but it’s about the fact somebody thought about them,” said Amy Cook, support services manager at the LSCO.

She says they helped 207 seniors find the joy of gifts this year and they hope to expand their efforts in 2026.

In addition to those already supported, the LSCO will be hosting a Christmas Day dinner for anyone, senior citizen or not.

“Anybody who would like to come and be a part of a Christmas meal, you’re welcome to do so. We would love to have you.”

Doors open at the LSCO at 10:45 on Christmas morning.