Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge charities reach Christmas Hope fundraising goal

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted December 24, 2025 7:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge charities reach Christmas Hope fundraising goal'
Lethbridge charities reach Christmas Hope fundraising goal
WATCH: The Christmas Hope campaign is a collaborative effort between several charities in Lethbridge. Just in time for Christmas Day, several member organizations reached their targets to ensure everyone has a happy holiday. Justin Sibbet reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Christmas charity drives ensure thousands of children experience as happy a holiday as possible in Lethbridge, Alta.

The Christmas Hope campaign include several top charities, from food banks to toy drives.

“We’re so happy to be in the Christmas Hope partnership. It’s a great model that other cities could stand to emulate,” said Dryden Roesch, marketing manager with Lethbridge Family Services, whose Angel Tree fundraiser supported over 3,000 children this year.

Unfortunately, helping so many children comes at a financial cost.

“Each gift bundle is worth between $80 to $100. So, when it’s about 3,000 to 4,000 kids, as it’s been these past few years, it’s a huge cost to the campaign,” said Roesch.

However, the charities are powered by goodwill and community spirit, which didn’t let them down.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just feel that every child in our area — every child anywhere, actually — could use some toys and happiness through the holiday season,” said Kira Kinahan, a donor who helped deliver dozens of toys for the Angel Tree.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Efforts like hers helped the Angel Tree reach its goal of $180,000 this year.

They weren’t alone, either. The Salvation Army in Lethbridge was hoping to raise $220,000 during their holiday campaign.

Just a few weeks ago, they were behind their goal. However, Lethbridge once again rallied to the call.

“At the end of our Christmas kettle campaign, we came in just shy of $238,000, which is about $18,000 over our goal,” said Zach Marshall, communities ministry officer with the Salvation Army.

He says Lethbridge is an incredibly generous city when it comes to helping each other.

“It certainly goes a long way and the funds we raise at Christmas time help support our programming year-round.”

Several hundred children will wake up with toys under their tree on Christmas Day thanks to the Salvation Army this year.

Not everyone wishing for a magical Christmas is a child, however.

New to the Christmas Hope campaign this year is the Golden Giving Tree by the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO).

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s just really nice to know that there’s folks in the community who are deserving of, not just the gift since it’s really not about the item, but it’s about the fact somebody thought about them,” said Amy Cook, support services manager at the LSCO.

She says they helped 207 seniors find the joy of gifts this year and they hope to expand their efforts in 2026.

In addition to those already supported, the LSCO will be hosting a Christmas Day dinner for anyone, senior citizen or not.

“Anybody who would like to come and be a part of a Christmas meal, you’re welcome to do so. We would love to have you.”

Doors open at the LSCO at 10:45 on Christmas morning.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices