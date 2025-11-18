Christmas Hope campaign launches in Lethbridge for 19th consecutive year

Send this page to someone via email

For the 19th straight year, several charities in Lethbridge are teaming up to help thousands of residents in need.

“Seeing community organizations come together and support one another to support our community at Christmas time, it’s just really good to see,” said Zach Marshall, community ministries officer at the Salvation Army.

He says the rest of Canada could learn from this program to help spread Christmas joy.

While people tend to focus on children at Christmas, the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) has joined the campaign for 2025 in an effort to ensure the older members of society aren’t forgotten.

“There are a lot of needs for seniors. Typically Christmas time is seen as a time for kids and families, which it definitely is, but the purpose of the LSCO being involved is just to remind folks that seniors are also looking to find joy in the Christmas season,” said Kaitlynn Weaver, executive director of the LSCO.

In total, the Christmas Hope campaign is made up of seven organizations.

The Interfaith Food Bank and Lethbridge Food Bank will focus on keeping people fed this winter. The Salvation Army, MyCityCare and Lethbridge Family Services will put their efforts towards ensuring children have toys when they wake up on Christmas.

Meanwhile, the LSCO will support the elderly residents by ensuring they have something to open as well.

Volunteer Lethbridge is also a part of the effort by providing the manpower required to make it all happen.

“It’s very difficult to see so many people in need in our community. The fact that we have this terrific group of people who all come together and say, ‘We got this and we’re going to make this really special for everyone’, is a real privilege to be a part of,” said Valerie Lazicki, executive director of the Lethbridge Food Bank.

This year, the Christmas Hope campaign expects to serve around 250 seniors, 3,000 adults and 6,000 children.

“That’s a number that we just shouldn’t have. To have groups like this come together to help those in need is truly a blessing,” said Blaine Hyggen, mayor of Lethbridge.

Some key dates during the campaign are as follows:

Dec. 1- Dec 5th, 2025: Bread and Produce Only at Food Banks

Dec. 8 – 22nd, 2025: Hamper Distribution at Food Banks

Nov. 7 – Dec. 24, 2025: Gift Distribution – agency dependent

Dec. 24 – Jan 2: ALL AGENCIES CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS BREAK

Christmas Day Christmas Dinner at LSCO

Jan 5, 2026: Agencies return to normal operating hours

The most wanted food items are as follows:

Turkey / Ham / Chicken

Canned Vegetables

Cranberry Sauce

Stuffing Mix

Canned Meat/Fish

Peanut Butter/Jam

Cereal

Dry Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Baby Food

Canned Soup/mix

Canned Fruit

Pork & Beans

Macaroni & Cheese

Instant Noodles / Ichiban

Chili / Canned Pasta

Cake/Pancake Mix

Pudding/Jello Mix

Coffee/Tea/Hot Chocolate

Chocolates/Candies

Candy Canes

Juice

Halal Foods

Meat Vouchers / Gift Cards

For gift ideas or more information, details can be found at www.christmashope.ca.