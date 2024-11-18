Christmas Hope campaign kicks off in Lethbridge

Several charitable organizations in Lethbridge, Alta., have banded together to help those who most need it this holiday season.

The Christmas Hope campaign includes multiple agencies, including both city food banks, the Salvation Army and more.

This year, however, sees more stress on these organizations than ever before as demand is increasing due to the high cost of living.

“This year, we are planning to serve over 10,000 individuals,” said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Interfaith Food Bank. “3,500 children, 6,500 adults and I would not be surprised if our numbers are low this year. I know, at our food bank last month, we did close to Christmas numbers in October, which is kind of scary.”

This fear centres around the price of toys, food and other gifts, which is drawing more people to seek charity support. As a result, Blaine Hyggen, the mayor of Lethbridge, is asking residents to help in any way they can.

“We heard the numbers. 10,000 individuals that are needing support. That’s a lot of families, a lot of families in our community. So, I want to encourage you all to give what you can to help those in need throughout our community,” said Hyggen.

The joint effort from these organizations hopes to end 2024 with smiling faces and full bellies.

“Christmas Hope is a great way for community members to support one or all of our partners in ensuring that our families that are in need are going to be provided with the food and the gifts for underneath the tree,” said McIntyre.

The need for support goes beyond families struggling to put food on the table or toys for kids. There is another demographic that is sometimes forgotten.

“People always talk about kids around Christmas and kids wanting toys,” said Hannah Dupuis, fundraising and marketing coordinator with the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization. “Kids, absolutely, are very needy and I would love to support children’s organizations, but it’s very easy to forget seniors when they’re put in a home and they’re left alone or their kids have moved out. They need just as much support as the kids that are little.”

Despite the calls for help, the partner agencies are thankful for the support Lethbridge provides year after year.

“It’s always really impressive to see how members of our community come together and support our partner agencies and we’re looking forward to more of the same this year,” said Zach Marshall, community ministries officer with the Salvation Army in Lethbridge.

For McIntyre, this campaign means everyone will have a happy Christmas.

“We have always had the support of the community in ensuring that no family is turned away without that Christmas hamper or gift for their children.”

According to Christmas Hope, the most wanted food items during the holiday season include turkeys, hams and chicken, along with canned vegetables and cranberry sauce. Meanwhile, the Salvation Army says toys for all ages are required, though they often struggle to receive gifts for children under five-years-old or teenagers.

Christmashope.ca will have updates on donation progress, as well as links to each partnering organization.