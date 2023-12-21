Christmas Hope campaign in Lethbridge heads into final day

It’s crunch time for six organizations who are part of the Christmas Hope campaign in Lethbridge.

The bulk of gifts for the Toys for Tots campaign were handed out last week and staff there say they have helped provide a Christmas gift for over 500 children so far.

“That is wrapping up tomorrow and we’re very happy with how it played out,” said Lt. Zach Marshall, community ministries officer with the Lethbridge Salvation Army.

The charity has even surpassed its target of $100,000 for its Christmas Kettle campaign which officially wraps up at 2 p.m. on Dec. 23.

“We’re sitting at just over $106,000, and that’s thanks to no small part of the generosity of the people here in Lethbridge,” added Marshall.

According to partner agencies with the Christmas Hope campaign, a goal was set to assist 6,500 children and 3,500 adults. More than 500 volunteers with the Angel Tree campaign have been hard at work over the past few months to help make Christmas a reality for over 4,200 kids.

“We’re picking up until Dec. 22, but you know we will pick up until Dec. 24. It’s been a difficult and emotional few days because we’re getting some difficult cases from Child and Family Services,” says Michelle Gallucci, director of Angel Tree.

Meanwhile, at the Lethbridge Food Bank, the non-profit started the process of handing out their Christmas hampers to clients last week.

“We’ve already served almost 700 households with today and tomorrow to go. Really, it’s the fun time of the year in that sense it is discouraging that we have to meet those numbers, but we’re just so happy to help support those families in need right now,” says Mac Nichol, executive director of the food bank.

Staff with the Interfaith Food Bank say the last day for Christmas hamper distribution is tomorrow and during their closure Streets Alive Mission will provide emergency food assistance for any last-minute needs in the community.