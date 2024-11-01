Menu

Canada

Lethbridge Christmas Hope campaign recruiting volunteers

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 7:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Christmas Hope Campaign recruiting volunteers'
Lethbridge Christmas Hope Campaign recruiting volunteers
Volunteer Lethbridge is joining forces with local non-profits for the Christmas Hope campaign, which aims to ensure struggling families get everything they need this holiday season. As Jordan Prentice reports, they are in need of extra helping hands.
Local non-profits are collaborating for this year’s Christmas Hope campaign and are putting out a call for volunteers in Lethbridge over the holiday season.

The collaboration includes the Lethbridge Food Bank, the Interfaith Food Bank Society, the Salvation Army Toys for Tots campaign, the Lethbridge Family Services’ Angel Tree initiative, MyCityCare’s Shop of Wonders, and Volunteer Lethbridge.

From food to gifts, the partnership works to ensure struggling families get everything they need this Christmas.

Volunteer Lethbridge is recruiting volunteers for each non-profit and encourages those interested to visit the organizations website to get involved.

You can watch the video at the top of this story to learn more.

