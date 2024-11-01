Lethbridge Christmas Hope campaign recruiting volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

Local non-profits are collaborating for this year’s Christmas Hope campaign and are putting out a call for volunteers in Lethbridge over the holiday season.

The collaboration includes the Lethbridge Food Bank, the Interfaith Food Bank Society, the Salvation Army Toys for Tots campaign, the Lethbridge Family Services’ Angel Tree initiative, MyCityCare’s Shop of Wonders, and Volunteer Lethbridge.

From food to gifts, the partnership works to ensure struggling families get everything they need this Christmas.

Volunteer Lethbridge is recruiting volunteers for each non-profit and encourages those interested to visit the organizations website to get involved.

