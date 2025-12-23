Menu

Crime

‘A Christmas miracle’: Maple Ridge boy’s stolen mobility bike returned

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 23, 2025 7:51 pm
1 min read
Erica Forrest was reunited with her son's stolen mobility bike at the Ridge Meadows detachment on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Erica Forrest was reunited with her son's stolen mobility bike at the Ridge Meadows detachment on Tuesday. Global News
A Maple Ridge, B.C., family is happy that an electronic mobility bike, stolen on Dec. 19, is now back home.

Mom Erica Forrest told Global News that the bike is a custom tricycle for her nine-year-old son, Jaxton, who has cerebral palsy, Mowat Wilson Syndrome and epilepsy.

“It’s perfect for our family, for what we need… and I put a car seat on the back of it,” Forrest said.

However, this is not the first time the bike has been stolen.

Forrest said they got the bike on Facebook Marketplace just over a year ago, and this recent incident was the third time it has been stolen.

This latest time was on Dec. 19, when the bike was stolen from a bike rack outside a store in the 11800 block of 224 Street around 1:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver girl is paying it forward after stolen bike recovered'
Vancouver girl is paying it forward after stolen bike recovered

Ridge Meadows RCMP put out a call for help to find the bike and on Dec. 23, Forrest received a phone call saying it had been found.

“I got a call from a constable about 10 minutes ago that said it was dropped off at the Maple Ridge police department,” Forrest said.

She doesn’t know who dropped it off, but she said the battery has been gouged out and there is some other damage.

“I just want to say thank you to the community for all their efforts,” Forrest added. “Driving around and sharing the post and just the awareness to bring this little boy back to his wheels, thank you so much, we’re just really really excited.

“Just very grateful that we received a Christmas miracle.”

Forrest said they are going to have to get the bike repaired and running again, which could cost around $400. A GoFundMe remains active.

–with files from Rumina Daya

