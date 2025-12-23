‘A Christmas miracle’: Maple Ridge boy’s stolen mobility bike returned

Send this page to someone via email

A Maple Ridge, B.C., family is happy that an electronic mobility bike, stolen on Dec. 19, is now back home.

Mom Erica Forrest told Global News that the bike is a custom tricycle for her nine-year-old son, Jaxton, who has cerebral palsy, Mowat Wilson Syndrome and epilepsy.

“It’s perfect for our family, for what we need… and I put a car seat on the back of it,” Forrest said.

However, this is not the first time the bike has been stolen.

Forrest said they got the bike on Facebook Marketplace just over a year ago, and this recent incident was the third time it has been stolen.

This latest time was on Dec. 19, when the bike was stolen from a bike rack outside a store in the 11800 block of 224 Street around 1:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

0:52 Vancouver girl is paying it forward after stolen bike recovered

Ridge Meadows RCMP put out a call for help to find the bike and on Dec. 23, Forrest received a phone call saying it had been found.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I got a call from a constable about 10 minutes ago that said it was dropped off at the Maple Ridge police department,” Forrest said.

She doesn’t know who dropped it off, but she said the battery has been gouged out and there is some other damage.

“I just want to say thank you to the community for all their efforts,” Forrest added. “Driving around and sharing the post and just the awareness to bring this little boy back to his wheels, thank you so much, we’re just really really excited.

“Just very grateful that we received a Christmas miracle.”

Story continues below advertisement

Forrest said they are going to have to get the bike repaired and running again, which could cost around $400. A GoFundMe remains active.

–with files from Rumina Daya