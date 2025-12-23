P.E.I. man faces province’s 1st hate crime charges after alleged antisemitic posts: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old Prince Edward Island man is facing what the RCMP believe are the first hate crime charges laid in the province.

The man has been charged with public promotion of hatred against Jews and wilful promotion of antisemitism following a lengthy investigation.

According to police on Tuesday, RCMP had received numerous complaints about postings by the 25-year-old.

The initial investigation led to police determining the man had illegally obtained a firearm and he was arrested for illegal possession on Aug. 7. A public safety warrant was executed at his home, and investigators seized a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.

He was charged for possessing a weapon “dangerous to the public peace,” improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, and possession of a non-restricted firearm without a licence.

The 25-year-old was released on conditions but allegedly breached them three times in August and September, leading to his arrest in September before being released by the court following a remand hearing.

A month later on Oct. 10, the man was again arrested for breaching his conditions by posting hate online. He remains in custody.

Following a lengthy investigation, RCMP laid hate crime charges on Dec. 23 in connection to the man’s social media postings after receiving signed approval from the attorney general.

“The recent attacks in Australia clearly show the impacts of hate motivated crime,” said Chief Supt. Kevin Lewis, commanding officer of the P.E.I. RCMP.

“An extensive investigation was conducted that has led to what I believe are the first ever hate crime charges in P.E.I. Promotion of hatred is a toxic, dangerous, and hurtful crime that deeply impacts our communities.”

He will appear in Supreme Court on Jan. 13 to face the hate crime charges.