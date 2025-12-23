Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebecers urged to avoid ER visits unless needed due to respiratory virus ‘maelstrom’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Overcrowding strains Montreal children’s hospitals as flu cases surge'
Overcrowding strains Montreal children’s hospitals as flu cases surge
RELATED: Overcrowding strains Montreal children’s hospitals as flu cases surge
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebecers are being urged to avoid unnecessary emergency-room visits amid what one infectious-disease doctor is calling a respiratory virus maelstrom.

Dr. Donald Vinh says his Montreal hospital — McGill University Health Centre — is bursting at the seams as the province grapples with a combination of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Emergency-room occupancy data listed 15 Montreal hospitals above 100-per-cent occupancy as of this afternoon, with two of them over 200 per cent.

The province is asking Quebecers who are sick to contact the 811 health hotline to seek advice before heading to the ER.

Trending Now

Vinh says people can protect themselves by getting vaccinated against flu and COVID, as well as taking precautions such as frequent handwashing and wearing a mask when ill.

Story continues below advertisement

He says most sick people are better off staying home, but they need to quickly see a doctor if they develop severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, a high fever that lasts several days, confusion or dehydration.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices