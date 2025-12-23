Menu

Headline link
Weather

With Highway 3 still closed, visits to Manning Park Resort down 80%, manager says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 23, 2025 4:26 pm
2 min read
Crews from Emil Anderson working along Highway 3 to get it open as early as possible.
Crews from Emil Anderson working along Highway 3 to get it open as early as possible. Emil Anderson
The manager of Manning Park Resort says conditions are some of the best he has ever seen, but occupancy levels are down significantly.

That’s because Manning Park is located along Highway 3, which was closed between Hope, B.C., and Princeton due to the atmospheric river on Dec. 16.

“The only way for people to get through is to go through the Coquihalla, through Merritt, through Highway 5A and Aspen Grove to Princeton, and then from Princeton to us, which is about another two and a quarter hours onto your trip,” manager Vernon Schram said.

“But the complication comes when the Coquihalla becomes closed, which six out of the eight past days it has been closed for periods of time.”

The Ministry of Highways says Highway 3 is expected to reopen on an interim alignment between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“There’s just so much going on here in regards to that, but it’s been about 10 or so days that we have had no access from the west as well as lack of power from BC Hydro,” Schram said.

“So running on backup generators here as well.”

Schram said some loyal and supportive guests made the longer trek to get to them but occupancy is down about 80 per cent.

“This time of year, which we’re normally sold out through the Christmas holidays, but you know we’ve got lots of people calling us, our phones are ringing off the hook for people that are trying to get here and wondering what their options are and people that still want to come because they see the fantastic conditions we have right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schram is hoping the highway will reopen in time for their New Year’s celebrations.

“When they get here, the people that are here are having an amazing time because they’ve basically got the ski hill and the snowshoe trails and some of the Nordic area that we’ve been able to open,” he said.

“They’ve got a lot to themselves, so they’re having an amazing time. And they’re skiing and enjoying life. Better than they have in a long time for winter conditions. It’s absolutely fantastic here right now.”

