Crime

Ontario man faces more sex offence charges involving 30 youth after RCMP probe

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 23, 2025 2:56 pm
2 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
An unnamed Ontario man is facing more charges for sexual offences involving 30 youth after RCMP in Nova Scotia finished a two-year investigation.

The man from Woodstock, Ont., was first charged in 2022 after West Hants RCMP responded to a report a youth received concerning messages and sexually explicit material from an unknown person through social media.

Investigators at the time were able to digitally trace the source of the communications, leading them to suspect they came from a 29-year-old man in the Ontario town.

Charges were laid against the man in May 2025, with a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest in August 2025.

He was arrested Aug. 25 and later remanded into custody on Aug. 27. He was then transported to Nova Scotia to face charges of luring a child, indecent communications and transmitting sexually explicit material to a child.

On Tuesday, RCMP announced the West Hants General Investigation Section had charged the man with more than 30 sexual offences involving youth.

The man now faces 30 counts of luring a child, eight counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, two counts each of indecent communications and making child pornography and one count each of possessing and accessing child pornography, and making it available.

The new charges were laid in Kentville Provincial Court on Dec. 11, with officials saying in a news release that the offences involved 30 victims, all of whom were youth at the time.

“This extensive investigation demonstrates a steadfast commitment by investigators to determine the facts of the matter,” says Staff Sgt. Ed Nugent with West Hants RCMP.

“It involved many units and agencies working toward a common goal of identifying victims and ensuring all appropriate charges would be laid.”

The man is set to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Jan. 6.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, but no further charges are expected.

