Edmonton’s 1st parking ban of season ends — but a Christmas snowfall could trigger another

The City of Edmonton wrapped up its first Phase 1 seasonal parking ban of the winter on Monday, but another one could be declared over the holidays.

The parking ban on major roads and bus routes lasted for five days — within the expected time frame — but snow removal crews did have to battle some extra challenges.

Some drivers failing to move their vehicles off roads with seasonal parking ban signs on them was an issue snow removal crews dealt with.

“We will plow around you, which means you will get a windrow around your vehicle,” said Valerie Dacyk with the city’s snow removal department.

"We will plow around you, which means you will get a windrow around your vehicle," said Valerie Dacyk with the city's snow removal department.

"It's a little difficult, but that's what we have to do if vehicles remain on the road."

View image in full screen Vehicles that did not move off an Edmonton street and had a windrow plowed around them during a seasonal parking ban in December 2025. Global News

The city said 113 tickets were issued for obstructing seasonal parking ban lanes, one warning was issued and a dozen other vehicles were towed.

“We do know that when it gets colder, it’s harder for people to move vehicles, especially vehicles that have been sitting for a while. So we did see some non-compliance in areas like that.”

Drivers who fail to comply with a parking ban face a $250 ticket — something the city would rather avoid handing out.

“We do still request residents put an effort in when parking bans do happen as it makes everything more efficient and clear for everybody,” Dacyk said.

The seasonal parking ban started on Wednesday, Dec.17, but then on Friday, another smaller snowfall forced crews to retrace their steps and redo areas that had previously been cleared.

View image in full screen A vehicle that did not move off an Edmonton street and had a windrow plowed around it during a seasonal parking ban in December 2025. Global News

Crews also had to battle a thick layer of ice under the snow that had formed thanks to freezing rain before the temperatures dropped and more substantial snowfall arrived.

After removing that, crews have been laying down a mixture of sand and salt to help improve traction for drivers.

About 200 snowplows were involved in the Phase 1 ban, which saw snow cleared from major arterials, collector roads, bus routes and roads within business improvement areas.

The city said it’s assessing windrows in Edmonton’s 634 school zones. For school zones with large windrows, heavy equipment will stack and remove snow to ensure safety when school resumes.

Street parking in those zones is prohibited while the work is ongoing and will be indicated by temporary “no parking” signs. Parking may resume after the school zone clearing is completed.

The school zone clearing operations will run daily from Monday, Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, 2026.

1:54 City says Edmonton snow removal will be similar to previous winter

The city said is not activating a Phase 2 parking ban for residential and industrial roads at this time, however another parking ban may come soon as a big snowfall is forecasted over Christmas.

“Residential parking bans, or Phase 2 parking bans, are called when we have severe safety concerns or greater than up to 10 centimetres of snow pack,” Dacyk said, adding up until last week, Edmonton did not have conditions close to that — but now it does.

“With this snowfall and the upcoming potential snowfall we will continue to monitor it. If we do see those conditions start happening, we will call a Phase 2 at that time.”

Environment Canada says a Christmas Eve snowfall is expected across central Alberta.

A significant snowfall of 10 to 20 cm is forecast for central Alberta, beginning late Wednesday morning.

Snow is expected to begin near Red Deer and will spread to the north and northeast through the day, reaching Edmonton and areas near the Saskatchewan border by the afternoon.

The snow will taper off by Christmas morning, the national weather agency said when issuing a snowfall special weather statement on Monday.

“Because of the holiday season it is going to make staffing a little bit more difficult, but crews will be out there working 24/7 to get the roadways clear,” Dacyk said.

"It might just take a little time and just to remind residents to drive carefully and safely on Christmas Day and Boxing Day just to get where you're going."

The temperature is also expected to stay chilly all week in the Edmonton region, with overnight lows in the mid-minus twenties and a windchill making it feel between – 30 and -40.