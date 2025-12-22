Skiier taken to hospital after falling off chairlift at Banff Sunshine Village

Send this page to someone via email

A skiier at Sunshine Village Resort near Banff, Alta., had a frightening experience this weekend.

A spokesperson for the ski resort confirms a woman, who was skiing on Sunday afternoon, fell off a chairlift.

Photos circulating on social media show a woman, who appears to be accompanied by three other skiiers or snowboarders, dangling from a ski lift chair.

A second photo shows a person lying on the ground being treated by medical staff.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A spokesperson for EMS confirms the person was transported to hospital by EMS in non-life-theatening condition, although there’s no word on the exact nature of her injuries.

The resort spokesperson says its unclear how the woman slipped off the lift, but accidents like this are extremely uncommon.

Story continues below advertisement

The ski hill has since resumed normal operations and all lifts are operating.