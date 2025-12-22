Menu

Investigations

Skiier taken to hospital after falling off chairlift at Banff Sunshine Village

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 22, 2025 7:03 pm
1 min read
A woman was taken to hospital in stable condition on Sunday after she fell off a chairlift at Sunshine Village Ski Resort, near Banff, Alta.
A woman was taken to hospital in stable condition on Sunday after she fell off a chairlift at Sunshine Village Ski Resort, near Banff, Alta. https://www.facebook.com/SunshineVillageResort
A skiier at Sunshine Village Resort near Banff, Alta., had a frightening experience this weekend.

A spokesperson for the ski resort confirms a woman, who was skiing on Sunday afternoon, fell off a chairlift.

Photos circulating on social media show a woman, who appears to be accompanied by three other skiiers or snowboarders, dangling from a ski lift chair.

A second photo shows a person lying on the ground being treated by medical staff.

A spokesperson for EMS confirms the person was transported to hospital by EMS in non-life-theatening condition, although there’s no word on the exact nature of her injuries.

The resort spokesperson says its unclear how the woman slipped off the lift, but accidents like this are extremely uncommon.

The ski hill has since resumed normal operations and all lifts are operating.

