Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Non-fatal avalanche hits Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 29, 2023 6:41 pm
Search and rescue crews respond to a Class 2 avalanche at Sunshine Valley Ski Resort in Banff, Alta. April 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Search and rescue crews respond to a Class 2 avalanche at Sunshine Valley Ski Resort in Banff, Alta. April 29, 2023. Courtesy of: Michael Thomlinson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An avalanche caused by unseasonable warn weather struck Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff, Alta. Saturday.

The Class 2 slide happened just before 1 p.m. on Goat’s Eye Mountain on a run called Mother in Law.

Rescue crews from Sunshine and Parks Canada attended the scene to ensure no one was caught in the slide.

A Sunshine Village spokesperson said no one was injured or buried in the avalanche.

Story continues below advertisement

Kendra Scurfield says staff were in the process of shutting down the Mother in Law run when the slide happened.

Trending Now

Both Goat’s Eye chair and Standish chair have been shut down for the day and their status will be reevaluated tomorrow.

The temperature reached 13 degrees at the resort Saturday. Scurfield is urging skiers to obey all notices posted by Sunshine Village regarding the changing conditions related to the rapidly warming weather.

Class 2 avalanches are big enough to bury, injure or kill a person.

More on Canada
Warm WeatherParks CanadaSearch and RescueBanffavalancheSunshine VillageWeather ConditionsSunshine Village Ski ResortBanff avalanche
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers