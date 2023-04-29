Non-fatal avalanche hits Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff, Alta.

An avalanche caused by unseasonable warn weather struck Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff, Alta. Saturday.
The Class 2 slide happened just before 1 p.m. on Goat’s Eye Mountain on a run called Mother in Law.
Rescue crews from Sunshine and Parks Canada attended the scene to ensure no one was caught in the slide.
A Sunshine Village spokesperson said no one was injured or buried in the avalanche.
Kendra Scurfield says staff were in the process of shutting down the Mother in Law run when the slide happened.
Both Goat’s Eye chair and Standish chair have been shut down for the day and their status will be reevaluated tomorrow.
The temperature reached 13 degrees at the resort Saturday. Scurfield is urging skiers to obey all notices posted by Sunshine Village regarding the changing conditions related to the rapidly warming weather.
Class 2 avalanches are big enough to bury, injure or kill a person.
- PSAC strike: Feds say ‘final’ offer to union has ‘enhanced’ wage package
- Should the sex offender registry be public? Where provinces stand
- Dad of U.K. suicide victim seeks justice after Toronto man allegedly sold lethal substance
- Sudan crisis: More than 375 Canadians evacuated so far, situation ‘volatile’
Comments