Non-fatal avalanche hits Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff, Alta.

An avalanche caused by unseasonable warn weather struck Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff, Alta. Saturday.

The Class 2 slide happened just before 1 p.m. on Goat’s Eye Mountain on a run called Mother in Law.

Rescue crews from Sunshine and Parks Canada attended the scene to ensure no one was caught in the slide.

A Sunshine Village spokesperson said no one was injured or buried in the avalanche.

Sunny, high of +9°C. All freeride terrain will remain CLOSED! Avalanche terrain throughout the resort will OPEN based on an overnight crust recovery. Expect large pieces of terrain to close this afternoon and remain closed until they re-freeze! Please obey all avalanche closures! pic.twitter.com/RYvTRl21tu — SSV Snow Safety (@ssvsnowsafety) April 29, 2023

Kendra Scurfield says staff were in the process of shutting down the Mother in Law run when the slide happened.

Both Goat’s Eye chair and Standish chair have been shut down for the day and their status will be reevaluated tomorrow.

The temperature reached 13 degrees at the resort Saturday. Scurfield is urging skiers to obey all notices posted by Sunshine Village regarding the changing conditions related to the rapidly warming weather.

Class 2 avalanches are big enough to bury, injure or kill a person.