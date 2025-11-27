What we know about shooting of 2 National Guard members in D.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The brazen daytime shooting of two National Guard members in the nation’s capital by a man authorities said is an Afghan national has raised multiple questions.

That includes the condition of the wounded troops and details about the suspect and his motive for the attack a day before Thanksgiving.

Here’s what we know so far, and what we don’t know:

Condition of the National Guard members

FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the two Guard members were hospitalized in critical condition.

They belong to the West Virginia National Guard, which deployed hundreds of troops to the nation’s capital as part of President Donald Trump’s crime-fighting mission that involved taking over the local police department.

There were nearly 2,200 Guard members in D.C. for the mission.

Unknown so far are the names and more details about the two troops who were wounded.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey initially posted on social media that two of his state’s Guard members were killed. He later walked that back, saying his office was “receiving conflicting reports” about their condition. Morrisey has not elaborated.

How the attack unfolded

Bowser called the attack a “targeted shooting.”

Jeffery Carroll, an executive assistant D.C. police chief, said video reviewed by investigators showed the assailant “came around the corner” and immediately started firing at the troops. The suspect opened fire with a revolver, according to a law enforcement official.

At least one Guard member exchanged gunfire with the shooter, another law enforcement official said. Both were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Troops ran over and held down the shooter, Carroll said, and he was taken into custody. Authorities believe he was the only gunman.

Carroll said that it was not clear whether one of the Guard members or a law enforcement officer shot the suspect and that investigators so far had no information on a motive.

The suspect’s wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, one of the officials said.

The suspect and his pathway to the US

The suspect is believed to be a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the U.S. in September 2021 and has been living in Washington state, two law enforcement officials and a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

He came to the U.S. through Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden administration program that evacuated and resettled tens of thousands of Afghans after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country, officials said.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, but authorities were still working to fully confirm his background, they said. The people could not discuss details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Lakamal arrived in Bellingham, Washington, about four years ago with his wife and five children, according to his former landlord Kristina Widman.

They were among about 800 Afghan refugees that settled in Washington state under Operation Allies Welcome with the financial support of the U.S. government. Among those that partnered with federal agencies to sponsor the Afghan families was World Relief, a faith-based group that helped the refugees with finding housing, employment training and language classes as they settled in the Seattle area.

It’s unclear how Lakanwal might have traveled to the nation’s capital, which is about 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) away.

More National Guard troops

Soon after the shooting, Trump said he would send 500 more National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. It’s not clear where the additional troops would come from.

As of early November, the D.C. National Guard had the largest number on the ground with 949. In addition to West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama also had forces in the capital early this month.

A federal judge last week ordered an end to the Guard deployment but also put her order on hold for 21 days to allow the Trump administration time to either remove the troops or appeal.