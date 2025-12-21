Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thousands gather to mark one week since Bondi Beach attack

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 21, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
A menorah stands by a floral tribute honouring the victims of the Dec. 14 attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Mark Baker). View image in full screen
A menorah stands by a floral tribute honouring the victims of the Dec. 14 attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Mark Baker). DK MB
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Thousands gathered Sunday at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, to mark one week since two gun men targeted a Jewish festival, killing 15.

More than 10,000 were in attendance, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The country declared it a national day of reflection, as images of the victims were projected and moments of silence were observed.

Click to play video: 'Alleged Bondi Beach shooter charged with 15 counts of murder as victims’ families hold funerals'
Alleged Bondi Beach shooter charged with 15 counts of murder as victims’ families hold funerals

On Dec. 14, two gunmen attacked a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. 

Story continues below advertisement

The mass shooting left 15 dead, including a Holocaust survivor, a 10-year-old girl and a rabbi. At least 42 others were injured.

Click to play video: 'Australia to tighten gun, hate speech laws after Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack'
Australia to tighten gun, hate speech laws after Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack
Trending Now

In the days following the attack,  The Australian government has proposed stricter gun laws and vowed to crack down on hate speech. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Albanese, linking calls for a Palestinian state to rising antisemitism.

© 2025 The Associated Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices