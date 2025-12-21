Thousands gather to mark one week since Bondi Beach attack

Thousands gathered Sunday at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, to mark one week since two gun men targeted a Jewish festival, killing 15.
More than 10,000 were in attendance, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The country declared it a national day of reflection, as images of the victims were projected and moments of silence were observed.
On Dec. 14, two gunmen attacked a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.
The mass shooting left 15 dead, including a Holocaust survivor, a 10-year-old girl and a rabbi. At least 42 others were injured.
In the days following the attack, The Australian government has proposed stricter gun laws and vowed to crack down on hate speech.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Albanese, linking calls for a Palestinian state to rising antisemitism.
Comments