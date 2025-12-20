Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shelter-in-place lifted after suspect arrested in Welland, Ont. police shooting

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 20, 2025 11:06 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Standoff in Welland after police officer shot during bylaw visit'
Standoff in Welland after police officer shot during bylaw visit
WATCH: Welland residents were put under a shelter in place order on Friday after a routine bylaw visit resulted in a police officer getting shot. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and negotiators continue to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff. Matthew Bingley reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A shelter-in-place order in Welland, Ont., has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect in a tense overnight standoff that started Friday morning during which a police officer was shot, though not seriously injured.

The Niagara Regional Police Emergency Task Unit were called to a residence on Second Street around 7:45 a.m. Friday to assist City of Welland bylaw officers. When police arrived, a man inside the residence opened fire, striking one officer in the chest.

Police say the officer’s body armour absorbed the impact. The officer was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been released.

“It sounds like the body armour did its job in that case to protect the officer,” Const. Richard Hingley previously told Global News.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect has been identified as 59-year-old Daniel Tronko.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they established a large perimeter around the building on their arrival and ordered residents in the area to shelter in place as a precaution.

Niagara Regional Police were assisted by tactical teams from Hamilton, Halton and Peel police services.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Tronko throughout the day, evening and overnight. Tactical operations included the use of remote cameras sent into the residence, but police say the cameras were repeatedly fired upon and disabled.

Trending Now

Authorities arrested Tronko without incident at approximately 7:25 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital by Niagara EMS. No additional officers or members of the public were injured.

Police lifted the shelter-in-place order following the arrest and confirmed there is no ongoing risk to public safety. All road closures in the area have been removed.

“This incident was resolved safely as a result of the professionalism and coordinated efforts of our members” Niagara Regional Police Chief Bill Fordy said.

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog,  is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of the officer.

Police say no further details can be released at this time due to the investigation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices