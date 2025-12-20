Shelter-in-place lifted after suspect arrested in Welland, Ont. police shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A shelter-in-place order in Welland, Ont., has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect in a tense overnight standoff that started Friday morning during which a police officer was shot, though not seriously injured.

The Niagara Regional Police Emergency Task Unit were called to a residence on Second Street around 7:45 a.m. Friday to assist City of Welland bylaw officers. When police arrived, a man inside the residence opened fire, striking one officer in the chest.

Police say the officer’s body armour absorbed the impact. The officer was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been released.

“It sounds like the body armour did its job in that case to protect the officer,” Const. Richard Hingley previously told Global News.

The suspect has been identified as 59-year-old Daniel Tronko.

Police say they established a large perimeter around the building on their arrival and ordered residents in the area to shelter in place as a precaution.

Niagara Regional Police were assisted by tactical teams from Hamilton, Halton and Peel police services.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Tronko throughout the day, evening and overnight. Tactical operations included the use of remote cameras sent into the residence, but police say the cameras were repeatedly fired upon and disabled.

Authorities arrested Tronko without incident at approximately 7:25 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital by Niagara EMS. No additional officers or members of the public were injured.

Police lifted the shelter-in-place order following the arrest and confirmed there is no ongoing risk to public safety. All road closures in the area have been removed.

“This incident was resolved safely as a result of the professionalism and coordinated efforts of our members” Niagara Regional Police Chief Bill Fordy said.

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of the officer.

Police say no further details can be released at this time due to the investigation.