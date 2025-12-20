Menu

Economy

B.C. First Nation buys Coquitlam, B.C., casino

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2025 8:36 am
1 min read
A dealer slides chips across the blackjack table on Friday, March 16, 2012, in Bangor, Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty. View image in full screen
A dealer slides chips across the blackjack table on Friday, March 16, 2012, in Bangor, Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty. JFJ
NANAIMO – A First Nation on Vancouver Island is all in on the casino business in B.C., announcing its fifth purchase in the province this year.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation says it has an agreement to purchased the Coquitlam, B.C., venue owned by the Great Canadian Casino Vancouver.

Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse says the acquisition of the new casino marks another step toward “economic self-determination” for the nation, strengthening their financial independence and restoring an economy that thrived for thousands of years.

A statement from the nation says it’s honoured to expand its economic portfolio, with gratitude for efforts from generations of Snuneymuxw who helped make this purchase possible.

Ian Simpson, CEO of Petroglyph Development Group, the nation’s economic branch, says the Great Canadian Casino Vancouver has long been an important driver of the Coquitlam economy, and they will ensure those benefits continue.

The casino in Coquitlam in Metro Vancouver has 917 slot machines, 37 table games and 42 electronic table games.

The transaction’s closing is subject to customary conditions and the receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including those under the Competition Act.

Snuneymuxw First Nation is one of the largest in B.C., with a population of about 2,000 members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

