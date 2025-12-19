Two missing snowmobilers found dead near St. Theresa Point

See more sharing options

Two missing snowmobilers were found dead on Thursday outside St. Theresa Point First Nation.

Police say the pair was reported missing on Wednesday, when they had failed to return home after going for a ride early Monday morning.

Officers say the 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were travelling on the ice when it collided with rocks near one of the nearby islands. Both were ejected from the snowmobile.