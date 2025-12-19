Calgary, Edmonton airports offer advice for the busiest travel days of the year

With less than a week to go before Christmas, airports in Calgary and Edmonton are preparing for a crush of passengers heading out on holidays or to celebrate the season with family and friends.

On Friday, Dec. 19, the last Friday before Christmas, Edmonton International Airport is expecting upwards of 24,000 passengers, with another surge in passengers expected on Dec. 22, 24 and 27.

“Those are really going to be those peak busy days and we could see upwards of 28,000 passengers,” said Erin Isfeld, corporate communications manager with Edmonton International Airport.

View image in full screen Airport officials also recommend checking the status of your flight before heading to the airport and then getting to the airport early. Global News

With flurries in the forecast this weekend, Isfeld said it’s also important to check the weather.

Story continues below advertisement

“Understand that it is winter. We do have some delays, potentially, certainly at this time of the year when we are seeing Mother Nature not being especially cooperative with us,” said Isfeld.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In Calgary, up to 65,000 passengers per day are expected to pass through YYC on Friday, Dec. 19, through Sunday, Dec. 21.

With so many people trying to catch a flight, airport officials say the key to a smooth flight is be prepared, check your flight status before heading to the airport, use your airline’s phone app for notifications on flight updates such as delays and gate changes and get to the airport early — at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before an international flight, and keep in mind there will also be longer-than-usual security lines.

In Calgary, the airport also has some new security screening technology that allows passengers to keep their liquids and gels, as well as their laptop, in their carry-on bag.

“We are actually seeing people proceed through security about 50 per cent faster,” said Chris Miles of Calgary Airports. “So really for everyone coming through the security points, we haven’t seen a lineup yet.

“A lot of positive experience going through, and a really well-lit environment, and certainly for the travellers, it’s so much easier.”

View image in full screen This weekend will be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year at Canadian airports an experts say the key to a smooth trip is to be prepared. Global News

Some other tips to make travel go smoothly are: don’t wrap presents because that’s not allowed; if you’re giving a snow globe as a present, the big ones need to be packed in your luggage because they’re subject to the 100 ml liquid restrictions for carry-ons; and make sure to check the expiry date on your passport because you don’t want to show up with an expired passport or one that’s about to expire.

Story continues below advertisement

Once travellers in Edmonton make it through security, there are services offering free gift wrapping, along with visits with Santa and even a pet therapy program for the more nervous travellers.

“We’ve got live music, roving carolers, Santa Claus is in the house as well,” said Isfeld. “All of this is here for you to enjoy and to really take some of that stress out of the day, because we do know it’s going to be a very busy travel day.”