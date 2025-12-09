Calgary airport launches new security screening program

Send this page to someone via email

Passing through security at the Calgary International Airport will look much different for domestic passengers starting on Wednesday.

The Calgary Airports announced on Tuesday that the centralized passenger screening area will open ahead of schedule, and that instead of waiting until early 2026, the seven lanes of new security technology will be ready for passengers starting on Dec. 10.

The security area will service concourses A, B, C and D and will feature the new CT X-ray scanners that provide a 3D image of luggage and its contents, allowing for passengers to keep liquids and large electronics in their bags instead of removing them.

Calgary Airports Chief Operating Officer Chris Miles says the new process will allow for 40 per cent more capacity, and for passenger wait times at security to be cut in half.

“When you look at a traveller, traditionally they’ll have three or four bins in the winter and [with this process] you’re down to two,” said Miles.

“Passengers come through with a lot less anxiety over what stays in the bag and what comes out of the bag.”

Brian Haynes with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority add that because several of these scanners have already been up and running in the international terminal, there should be no real learning curve for staff or passengers.

“Talk to the screening officers and listen to their guidance,” said Haynes. “We’re going to be providing that better screening experience for our passengers.”

Calgary Airports plans on opening up two additional lanes by the end of 2026 with an option to add four more machines in the coming years as the airport continues to grow the number of passengers passing through YYC.