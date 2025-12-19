Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Cause of explosion at Taber ice rink under investigation, cleanup underway

By Ken MacGillivray & Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted December 19, 2025 4:21 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Explosion causes indefinite closure of Taber Community Centre'
Explosion causes indefinite closure of Taber Community Centre
WATCH: A propane tank explosion at the Taber Community Centre on Wednesday has caused extensive damage of the facility's ice rink. No one was hurt, but as Jordan Prentice tells us, it could have been deadly for those inside the building at the time of the explosion.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A catastrophic explosion that rocked a community recreation centre in the southern Alberta community of Taber on Wednesday was so powerful it shifted some of the facility’s walls, according to town officials.

Luckily they say the building was safely evacuated and there have been no reports of injuries.

“It was just a transition between programming events and between those times when this happened,” said Fire Chief Steve Munshaw.

“It is such a miracle that within 10 minutes of that time that nobody else was in there.”

While the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been officially been determined, it appears to have originated in the community centre's Zamboni room. View image in full screen
While the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been officially been determined, it appears to have originated in the community centre’s Zamboni room. Global News

While the the explosion appears to have originated in the Zamboni room of the facility, the town says no exact cause has been identified and the investigation is still underway.

Story continues below advertisement

Damage to the building, which is home to two ice rinks, curling rink, an archery range, several meeting rooms and a privately-operated health club, is extensive.

Photos taken inside the building, following the explosion, and provided to media by the town of Taber, show extensive damage and debris scattered throughout the facility. View image in full screen
Photos taken inside the building, following the explosion, and provided to media by the town of Taber, show extensive damage and debris scattered throughout the facility. Courtesy: Town of Taber

“Interior walls were displaced, large doors were blown out of their jams and frames, glass was shattered and concrete block walls were cracked and damage to the arena roof also occurred,” said Mushaw.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gas lines in the area were also damaged, but the ammonia system at the facility was not and the ammonia in it is now being removed for safety reasons.

“We’ve got weightlifting, we’ve got archery, obviously the auditorium, curling rink, small ice and large ice — so at this point in time, every single one of those are affected until we know what it is we can do with the building,” said Derrin Thibault, chief administrative officer with the town of Taber.

Story continues below advertisement

Several investigations into the explosion are ongoing, including a third party fire investigation, as well as investigations by the town’s insurance company and Occupational Health and Safety.

While the town of Taber says a preliminary investigation shows no serious damage to the structure of the building, there is an extensive cleanup and repairs needed before the building can reopen. View image in full screen
While the town of Taber says a preliminary investigation shows no serious damage to the structure of the building, there is an extensive cleanup and repairs needed before the building can reopen. Courtesy: Town of Taber

The town said Friday that structural engineers have completed their preliminary assessment and there are no safety concerns with the roof or other primary structural elements of the building.

“Based on the witness statements and the video and everything we’ve reviewed at this time, there is no indication there is any criminal element to this,” said Lethbridge Police Insp. Dave Gyepesi.

The town says the building has been determined safe enough for engineers, inspectors, and specialists to enter.

The next steps will include removing the debris and the asbestos that has been discovered inside the building.

Story continues below advertisement

While there is no timeline on when the repairs could be completed, the facility reopened or when activities and other programming may resume, the town says there has been an outpouring of support from both the community and across southern Alberta.

“Such kindness,” said the town in a statement, “is deeply appreciated, and will not be forgotten.”

— with files from The Canadian Press.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices