Husband facing murder charge after wife dies in B.C. hospital: RCMP

A 49-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife in British Columbia earlier this week.
Merritt RCMP said on Dec. 16, its officers arrived at a home to find a 45-year-old woman suffering from significant injuries. She was taken to hospital where she later died.
Police said the suspect fled the residence prior to police arrival but was later found and arrested.
Investigators said the two were husband and wife.
The victim was identified at Pamela Jarvis; Christopher Jarvis has since been charged with second-degree murder.
He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 6.
