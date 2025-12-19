Maritimes sees unseasonably warm temperatures, but white Christmas still feasible

Send this page to someone via email

With unseasonably warm weather dominating the forecast in the Maritimes, it’s beginning to feel a lot less like winter, and it has some wondering whether the region will see a white Christmas.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said strong winds expected Friday and into Saturday could cause power outages and falling tree branches.

“Exposed areas could reach over a 100 km/h, so very strong winds expected with that mild weather along with rain,” Hull said.

“That would mean temperatures reaching the double digits above freezing, that’s well above average. We should be close to the freezing mark or below as daytime highs.”

But even if the snow is missing on Christmas, the holiday spirit isn’t.

Some Maritimers say that while they prefer their Christmases to be white and snowy, the mild weather hasn’t dampened their festive spirit.

“It’s about the people and who you’re with. So, the snow is just an extra bonus,” said Germaine Horth in Saint John, N.B.

Still, Hull said a white Christmas remains possible.

“The system that’s moving through Friday into Saturday is going to melt a lot of the snow across the Maritimes, but colder air is going to filter in behind that,” he said.

“This could bring some accumulating snow, possibly some heavy snow, which would lead to a white Christmas heading into Christmas Day.”

For Davina McFarlane, it’s the best of both worlds.

“Clean and green for everyone who’s travelling to make sure that the roads are safe, but then have a nice little dusting on Christmas morning just to bring the snowy vibes and the snowy winter feel,” she said.

— With a file from Global News’ Rebecca Lau