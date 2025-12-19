Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

High winds and heavy rain set to batter Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2025 10:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: December 19'
Global News Morning Forecast: December 19
Ross Hull gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Meteorologists are warning Atlantic Canadians to batten down the hatches and look out for possible flooding as high winds and rain are forecast to hit the region.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings in all four provinces and says unseasonably warm air moving up from the south could cause snowmelt and localized flooding overnight and into Saturday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Winds could reach more than 100 kilometres per hour in parts of Newfoundland and along the Fundy shore in New Brunswick.

There’s flash freeze warnings in Labrador.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, most of Prince Edward Island is under a wind warning, and there are wind and rain advisories in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Power says it will open its emergency operations centre and Marine Atlantic has cancelled several ferry crossings.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices