High winds and heavy rain set to batter Atlantic Canada

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Meteorologists are warning Atlantic Canadians to batten down the hatches and look out for possible flooding as high winds and rain are forecast to hit the region.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings in all four provinces and says unseasonably warm air moving up from the south could cause snowmelt and localized flooding overnight and into Saturday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Winds could reach more than 100 kilometres per hour in parts of Newfoundland and along the Fundy shore in New Brunswick.

There’s flash freeze warnings in Labrador.

Meanwhile, most of Prince Edward Island is under a wind warning, and there are wind and rain advisories in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Power says it will open its emergency operations centre and Marine Atlantic has cancelled several ferry crossings.