Edmonton Oilers place newly acquired goaltender Tristan Jarry on injured reserve

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Tristan Jarry on injured reserve, the NHL club announced Friday.

Jarry left Edmonton’s 3-1 win at Boston on Thursday night late in the second period after he slid quickly from his left to right trying to make a save.

Jarry’s move to injured reserve comes one week after he was acquired along with forward Sam Poulin from the Penguins in a move that sent goalie Stuart Skinner, defenceman Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick to Pittsburgh.

Jarry, a two-time all-star, has won all three of his starts with Edmonton since the trade, though he has a 3.08 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage over that span.

The Oilers recalled goaltender Connor Ingram from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors to back up Calvin Pickard, who stopped all 12 shots he saw in relief on Thursday.

The Oilers also placed forward Jack Roslovic on long-term injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. He last played in Edmonton’s 8-3 loss to Dallas on Nov. 25.

Roslovic was having a strong season before the injury with 10 goals and eight assists in 23 games.

The Oilers next face the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul on Saturday afternoon.

— More to come…