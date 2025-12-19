Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Police seek additional victims in Surrey child exploitation investigation

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 19, 2025 2:04 pm
1 min read
Police in Surrey are appealing for additional victims after a child exploitation investigation led to two arrests. Investigators say the case remains ongoing. View image in full screen
Police in Surrey are appealing for additional victims after a child exploitation investigation led to two arrests. Investigators say the case remains ongoing. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press
Police in Surrey, B.C., are appealing for additional victims to come forward following a child exploitation investigation that has resulted in two arrests and multiple charges.

The Surrey Police Service and RCMP say the investigation began in 2024 and centres on offences committed between 2021 and 2024 involving child sexual abuse material.

According to police, investigators with the Surrey RCMP’s special victims unit identified a man and a woman as suspects. Both have since been arrested and charged.

On Dec. 10, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved charges against 28-year-old Carter Cooke and 21-year-old Tkhu Khyonh, who also goes by “Mika” Nhuien.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and believe there may be additional victims.

Photos of the two accused have been released in hopes that anyone with information will come forward, including potential victims or witnesses.

Cooke is facing multiple charges, including possession, accessing and distribution of child pornography, sexual interference involving a person under 16, luring a child and making child pornography.

Nhuien has also been charged with several offences, including sexual interference involving a person under 16, luring a child and making child pornography.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Surrey Police Service’s non-emergency line.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved charges against 28-year-old Carter Cooke and 21-year-old Tkhu Khyonh (Mika) Nhuien. Photo Surrey Police Service View image in full screen
The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved charges against 28-year-old Carter Cooke and 21-year-old Tkhu Khyonh (Mika) Nhuien. Photo Surrey Police Service. Surrey Police
