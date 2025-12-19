Police seek additional victims in Surrey child exploitation investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Surrey, B.C., are appealing for additional victims to come forward following a child exploitation investigation that has resulted in two arrests and multiple charges.

The Surrey Police Service and RCMP say the investigation began in 2024 and centres on offences committed between 2021 and 2024 involving child sexual abuse material.

According to police, investigators with the Surrey RCMP’s special victims unit identified a man and a woman as suspects. Both have since been arrested and charged.

On Dec. 10, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved charges against 28-year-old Carter Cooke and 21-year-old Tkhu Khyonh, who also goes by “Mika” Nhuien.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and believe there may be additional victims.

Photos of the two accused have been released in hopes that anyone with information will come forward, including potential victims or witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Cooke is facing multiple charges, including possession, accessing and distribution of child pornography, sexual interference involving a person under 16, luring a child and making child pornography.

Nhuien has also been charged with several offences, including sexual interference involving a person under 16, luring a child and making child pornography.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Surrey Police Service’s non-emergency line.