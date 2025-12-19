Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Local governments in New Brunswick warned about closed-door meetings on complaints

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2025 10:57 am
1 min read
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The body that oversees New Brunswick’s local governments says municipal councils have been breaking the law by meeting in private to discuss certain complaints against elected members.

The New Brunswick Local Governance Commission issued a warning about the practice last month.

It says many councils have been routinely going behind closed doors to handle potential code of conduct violations and alleged conflicts of interest, which is not permitted under provincial law.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an advisory sent to all municipalities, commission chairperson Giselle Goguen says she was also made aware that some councils had wrongfully classified mayors and councillors as employees before holding private meetings to deal with human resource matters.

Trending Now

Goguen says such a move is a violation of the Local Governance Act, which specifically states that members of council are not eligible to become employees of a local government.

Story continues below advertisement

The chairperson says this practice denies public accountability and transparency, not only to complainants but also to the broader public.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices