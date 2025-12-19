Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Three Toronto men arrested for hate-motivated attacks, ISIS-related terrorism

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted December 19, 2025 10:06 am
2 min read
Fahad Sadaat, left, Waleed Khan, centre and Osman Azizov, right. View image in full screen
Fahad Sadaat, left, Waleed Khan, centre and Osman Azizov, right. Toronto Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three Toronto men have been charged with hate-motivated crimes targeting women and the Jewish community, police announced on Friday.

The arrests followed two failed kidnapping attempts in May and June, as well as the seizure of weapons including an AR-style rifle.

One of the suspects was charged separately with terrorism offenses that included conspiracy to commit murder for the Islamic State.

Waleed Khan, 26, Osman Azizov, 18, and Fahad Sadaat, 19, face almost 80 charges as a result of a major crimes investigation called Project Neapolitan.

A parallel investigation by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team resulted in terrorism charges against Khan.

The arrests come after two pro-Islamic State terrorists killed 15 people and injured dozens more at Hanukkah celebrations at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
Firearm allegedly seized by police. View image in full screen
Firearm allegedly seized by police. Peel Regional Police

In the wake of the attack in Australia, Canada’s threat assessment agency said there were no known plots of a similar nature in this country.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But the intelligence brief also warned that an attack targeting Jewish holiday events in Canada remained a “realistic possibility.”

Canadian Jewish organizations have called for government action to address the antisemitism that has surfaced since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

According to Toronto police, the investigation began after three armed men tried to force a woman into a vehicle on May 31 but were interrupted by a passing motorist.

On June 24, a similar incident occurred when three armed men wearing mashs exited a vehicle and tried to lure two women into a light-coloured Audi SUV.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They chased two women but fled when a passerby came to the scene.

Vehicle flees following attempted abduction, June 24, 2025.
Vehicle flees following attempted abduction, June 24, 2025. Peel police

Peel police connected the incidents and worked with Toronto police to identify the suspects. Searches of their residences turned up multiple firearms and high-capacity magazines, police said.

Khan was arrested on Aug. 18. At the time, he was on probation for prior violent offences and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

“The evidence gathered expanded the scope of the investigation to include additional offences motivated by hate – particularly targeting women and members of the Jewish community,” Toronto police said.

“Investigators also uncovered links to terrorism, prompting a separate but parallel RCMP investigation through INSET. This led the RCMP to lay terrorism-related charges against Waleed Khan.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices