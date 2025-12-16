Canadian Jewish group calls for action after threat report warns of possible attacks

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s leading Jewish organization called for government action Tuesday, after a leaked intelligence report said the factors behind Sunday’s antisemitic terrorist attack in Australia were also present in this country.

“It confirms what we already knew,” Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), said of the report in an interview with Global News. “The ingredients that were in place in Australia are present here in Canada as well.”

The intelligence report was written by Canada’s Integrated Threat Assessment Centre following the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

It said the current threat landscape for Jewish communities included a growing list of successful and disrupted attacks, a spike in ISIS propaganda and plots directed by the Iranian regime.

“These same conditions and drivers exist in Canada, to differing degrees, and it is a realistic possibility that the Jewish community in Canada could be targeted by a violent extremist actor or actors,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

The report, obtained by Global News, said that while there was no “observed reporting” of an imminent threat targeting Jewish holiday events in Canada, an attack could still occur.

In response to the events in Australia, police in Canada have increased their presence in Jewish communities but Shack said while that was important, governments needed to address the root causes.

Laws meant to hold to account those who radicalize others and incite violence need to be enforced more consistently, and gaps in the law must be filled, the CIJA CEO said.

“And we need to ensure that the promotion of terrorism, the promotion of terrorist organizations and terrorist actions is prohibited and is being addressed and taken seriously by our legislators and law enforcement.”

He said the organization had been meeting MPs, cabinet members and security officials “to discuss what concrete steps can be taken in the short, medium and long term to fundamentally shift the situation in this country.”

“We are coming out of two years of escalating glorification and promotion of terrorism in our streets, calls for violence against Jews, that feature the burning of Canadian flags,” Shack said.

“This is a movement of hate and extremism that doesn’t just target my community, it targets our fundamental way of life as Canadians and this report should serve as a wake up call for all of us that the time for action is now.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Australian terror attack: Brave Bondi Beach bystander’s message to everyone

The Canadian threat assessment said the attack in Australia, which killed 15, was likely motivated by religious extremism and may have been inspired by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack that left 1,200 dead.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Black ISIS flags were found in vehicles linked to the alleged attackers, father and son Naveed and Sajid Akram, and the latter was investigated in 2019 over his links to ISIS supporters.

Two weeks before the attack, the Akrams travelled to the southern Philippines, which has long battled Islamist militancy, for military-style training, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Although ISIS was defeated in Syria in 2019, it continues to attract adherents, with an arrest in Ontario as recently as Nov. 4, and has seized on the Israeli-Hamas conflict to recruit.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think in many ways ISIS received a boost from the aftermath of the Oct. 7th Hamas attacks,” said Colin P. Clarke of the Soufan Centre, a U.S. security research group.

“The two years of Israeli combat against Hamas in Gaza led to high levels of civilian casualties, and even though ISIS considers Hamas an apostate group, because it sat for elections at one point, it has still been able to leverage the global groundswell of anger over the collateral damage in Gaza and direct it towards its own ends.”

2:10 Jewish leaders in Canada concerned about safety after Bondi Beach attack in Australia

The RCMP stopped two ISIS plots in Canada in 2024, one in Toronto that was allegedly planned by a father and son originally from Egypt. Another targeted Pride events in Calgary.

A ISIS-inspired plot to attack a pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill was broken up in December 2023, with two teens charged with terrorism offences. A Montreal teen arrested in August was charged over an ISIS attack plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the foiled plots, Canada’s terrorist threat level has remained unchanged for the past 11 years at “medium,” meaning an attack could occur and is a “realistic possibility.”

The Australia attack underscored “the resurgent threat of religiously motivated violent extremist attacks to the West,” according to the Canadian intelligence report distributed Monday.

“It’s clear that although ISIS lost its territorial ‘caliphate’ in Iraq and Syria years ago, its core narrative of violent jihad against perceived enemies continues to inspire individuals and small networks around the world,” said Prof. Amarnath Amarasingam.

A Queen’s University professor, Amarasingam said the Sydney attack was consistent with similar incidents and the target fit a pattern of “jihadist groups in their hatred of Israel and especially as retaliation for what is happening to civilians in Gaza.”

“Movements like ISIS and their ideology persist and have continued to be responsible for numerous deaths even though they have declined to occupy the attention of the media, policy, and law enforcement circles.”

2:18 Alberta man was ISIS propagandist, police say

Lucas Weber, a senior threat analyst at Tech Against Terrorism, said the persistence of ISIS was fuelled by a mix of historical grievances, sectarian narratives, and the group’s “highly developed online media apparatus.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the collapse of its territorial caliphate, ISIS has successfully shifted its centre of gravity to the digital domain, where it relentlessly frames global events through an absolutist worldview that depicts Muslims as under existential threat.”

The demonization of Jews, as well as Christians, is central to the ISIS narrative and gives its ideology “continued resonance among radicalized audiences in the West and beyond.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca