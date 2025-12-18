Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Saskatchewan digs out after significant Wednesday night snowfall

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 7:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan cleans up after big snowfall Wednesday night'
Saskatchewan cleans up after big snowfall Wednesday night
WATCH: Saskatchewan saw up to 25 cm of snow in some areas during a blizzard Wednesday night. Residents in Saskatoon were out working hard to clean up the snow all Thursday, digging out driveways and sidewalks.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan was hit hard Wednesday night with a blizzard, blanketing the province in snow, and in some cases, rain.

Saskatoon saw 13 cm of snow, Regina 18 cm, and some places like Bredenbury saw as much as 25 cm. Winds gusted up to 76km/h in Saskatoon, 83 km/h in Regina, and a top wind gust across the province was Eastend at 128km/h.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saskatchewan residents were working hard Thursday morning and afternoon to clear driveways and sidewalks after the big snowfall. Some people told Global News they don’t mind working in the cold while others were not happy with the weather.

Saskatchewan RCMP received dozens of reports of collisions from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, as well as 25 other weather-related incidents.

Trending Now

Residents that spoke with Global News said they have not been out driving much since the blizzard, but people that have been on the roads say they are not too bad when driving cautiously.

Story continues below advertisement

While people are still cleaning up from Wednesday’s storm, another system is expected to bring more snow on Friday.

Watch above for more on what people think about the weather and large amounts of snow.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices