Saskatchewan digs out after significant Wednesday night snowfall

Saskatchewan was hit hard Wednesday night with a blizzard, blanketing the province in snow, and in some cases, rain.

Saskatoon saw 13 cm of snow, Regina 18 cm, and some places like Bredenbury saw as much as 25 cm. Winds gusted up to 76km/h in Saskatoon, 83 km/h in Regina, and a top wind gust across the province was Eastend at 128km/h.

Saskatchewan residents were working hard Thursday morning and afternoon to clear driveways and sidewalks after the big snowfall. Some people told Global News they don’t mind working in the cold while others were not happy with the weather.

Saskatchewan RCMP received dozens of reports of collisions from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, as well as 25 other weather-related incidents.

Residents that spoke with Global News said they have not been out driving much since the blizzard, but people that have been on the roads say they are not too bad when driving cautiously.

While people are still cleaning up from Wednesday’s storm, another system is expected to bring more snow on Friday.

Watch above for more on what people think about the weather and large amounts of snow.