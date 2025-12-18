Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Demski, Nichols to contract extensions

Send this page to someone via email

A busy week for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers continued on Thursday, with the club re-signing two more impactful starters, one on offence and one on defence.

After already locking up Brady Oliveira and Redha Kramdi earlier in the week, the Bombers announced contract extensions for both receiver Nic Demski and defensive back Deatrick Nichols.

Demski signed a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season, while Nichols agreed to a one-year deal.

Demski is staying put with his hometown team with the former Manitoba Bisons receiver avoiding free agency in February.

He just completed his third straight thousand-yard season, making 67 catches for 1,001 yards while scoring seven touchdowns. He’s been named a West Division All-Star for five consecutive seasons, while leading the Bombers in receiving the past two years. He was also twice named the club’s most outstanding Canadian in 2021 and 2022.

Demski is now in seventh place on the Bombers all-time receiving list after seven seasons in the Blue and Gold.

Nichols also would have become a free agent. He played a big role in the Bombers, having the second-ranked pass defence in the entire CFL last year.

The 31-year-old has played the last five seasons with the club and he’s been durable, missing only two games due to injury.

Nichols is a two-time CFL All-Star and started all 18 games as well as the Eastern Semifinal last year. He didn’t record an interception in 2025 but has seven picks in 82 career CFL games, all with the Bombers.

He helped the team win the Grey Cup in 2021.

Demski will speak with the media about the new contract on Friday.

The Bombers have 30 free agents remaining and free agency begins on Feb. 10.