Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Demski, Nichols to contract extensions

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 6:12 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Blue Bomber player leaps over a Saskatchewan Roughrider View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) leaps over Saskatchewan Roughriders' Kosi Onyeka (31) for the first down during second half CFL action in Winnipeg, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. John Woods / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A busy week for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers continued on Thursday, with the club re-signing two more impactful starters, one on offence and one on defence.

After already locking up Brady Oliveira and Redha Kramdi earlier in the week, the Bombers announced contract extensions for both receiver Nic Demski and defensive back Deatrick Nichols.

Demski signed a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season, while Nichols agreed to a one-year deal.

Demski is staying put with his hometown team with the former Manitoba Bisons receiver avoiding free agency in February.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He just completed his third straight thousand-yard season, making 67 catches for 1,001 yards while scoring seven touchdowns. He’s been named a West Division All-Star for five consecutive seasons, while leading the Bombers in receiving the past two years. He was also twice named the club’s most outstanding Canadian in 2021 and 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Demski is now in seventh place on the Bombers all-time receiving list after seven seasons in the Blue and Gold.

Nichols also would have become a free agent. He played a big role in the Bombers, having the second-ranked pass defence in the entire CFL last year.

Trending Now

The 31-year-old has played the last five seasons with the club and he’s been durable, missing only two games due to injury.

Nichols is a two-time CFL All-Star and started all 18 games as well as the Eastern Semifinal last year. He didn’t record an interception in 2025 but has seven picks in 82 career CFL games, all with the Bombers.

He helped the team win the Grey Cup in 2021.

Demski will speak with the media about the new contract on Friday.

The Bombers have 30 free agents remaining and free agency begins on Feb. 10.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices