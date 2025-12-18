Menu

Politics

Alberta ups referendum petition fees to $25K — a 5,000% hike to discourage ‘frivolous applications’

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2025 2:37 pm
1 min read
A ballot is cast during the 2015 Alberta election. View image in full screen
FILE: A ballot is cast during the 2015 Alberta election. Global News
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is hiking the cost to apply for a citizen-initiated referendum by 5,000 per cent, saying it’s about making sure applicants are serious.

A cabinet order released late Wednesday afternoon ups the fee to $25,000 from $500.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery’s office says the petitions are costly, and the higher fee is meant to discourage “frivolous applications and protect Alberta taxpayers.”

The cost will be refundable if the applicant meets the required threshold of signatures and completes reporting requirements.

Elections Alberta says a different application by Corb Lund seeking to stop new coal mining in Alberta’s Rockies will have a grace period — and the new fee would be waived if he files his paperwork by Jan. 11.

Earlier this year, Smith’s United Conservative Party government significantly lowered the threshold for citizens to apply for a referendum, and the premier has consistently said she wants to encourage direct democracy.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

