Home for the holidays? How travel conditions look ahead of Christmas

Canadians will be packing their bags and getting ready to be with family and loved ones for the holidays, but the weather may play spoilsport for some.

After parts of Alberta were pummelled by a dump of snow, high winds and blizzard-like conditions, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were hit by the storm on Thursday.

And Environment Canada warns tricky weather conditions might be heading east.

Flight delays

If you’re flying out to see family this week, you might want to check your flight status.

Some Alberta travellers found their plans disrupted, with Calgary International Airport suspending some operations and warning of delays.

“Our operations crews are hard at work keeping runways and surfaces clear while we are experiencing low visibility conditions. Please expect delays as we keep airport operations safe. Check with your airline for the most up to date flight information and leave plenty of time to get to the airport,” the airport said in a statement.

Montreal has a wind warning for Friday and winds gusting up to 90 km/h might cause disruptions at the airport, said Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“That same system will bring rain and wind to the Maritimes late Friday into Saturday with 100 km/h gusts and 25 mm of rain in a short period of time,” he said.

The Alberta Clipper — a fast-moving low-pressure system that originates in Alberta — is also expected to bring heavy rain and flood risk to B.C. and another round of snow or wind to the prairies.

Beware of icy roads

Driving, too, might be hazardous in some parts of the country this week.

On Wednesday, a strong Alberta Clipper kept regional police busy in Alberta, dealing with dozens of weather-related collisions due to the very icy conditions.

One major route in Alberta saw police respond to a widespread pile-up and delay involving 80 to 100 cars, closing the Queen Elizabeth II Highway between Calgary and Airdrie for hours.

Southern Manitoba was under blizzard advisories, while blowing snow advisories were issued for several highways in both British Columbia and Yukon.

Winter storm warnings have also been issued across north-central Ontario and into Quebec, with up to 30 cm of snow forecast.

Across the northern regions of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, the national weather agency says Arctic-like temperatures are pushing the mercury lower to roughly -45 to -50 C with the wind chill.

“The blizzard conditions have dissipated in the Prairies but that same system is bringing very heavy snow to much of northern Ontario and northern Quebec,” Farnell said.

However, for the large population centres of southern Ontario and Quebec, “it’s record warmth and strong southerly winds” in store for Thursday into Friday, he said.

After Friday, however, these regions will see “rapidly falling temperatures, rain turning to snow flurries and gusty northwest winds over 70 km/h.”

This could cause the risk of flash freezing in southern Ontario, making driving conditions more dangerous.

However, Farnell said the weather is expected to ease in the days immediately leading up to Christmas.

“A quieter weather pattern will set up this weekend through next week leading to better travel conditions on the roads and at the airports across the country,” he said.

–with files from Canadian Press