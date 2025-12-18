Corey Feldman claims Corey Haim molested him on set of ‘Lost Boys’

Send this page to someone via email

Corey Feldman has alleged that late Canadian heartthrob and actor Corey Haim molested him while making hit 1987 film The Lost Boys.

Feldman, the former child actor who starred in classic films like The Goonies and Stand By Me, made the allegations against his License to Drive co-star in Marcie Hume’s new documentary, Corey Feldman vs. The World.

“When we did Lost Boys, Corey said to me, ‘Hey man, let’s mess around,'” Feldman, 54, alleged in the doc. “I said, ‘What do you mean?'”

Feldman recalled Haim allegedly saying that it was “what guys in the business do.”

He went on to claim that Haim said men in the entertainment industry perform oral sex on each other and “do this stuff.”

“And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he said, ‘Well, Charlie [Sheen] told me it was OK,'” Feldman alleged Haim said.

Feldman has previously accused Sheen of sexually assaulting Haim when they made the 1986 film Lucas. Sheen vehemently denied Feldman’s claims, calling them “sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations” that “never occurred. Period.”

“I called [Haim] and said, ‘Come over.’ But you know, when you have got somebody that’s trying to come onto you sexually, and you don’t want that, and you are a kid, and you are scared,” Feldman said in the doc. “You do whatever you can to stop it from happening, and that’s what was happening. I was being molested by Corey Haim, truth be told.”

Feldman and Haim were well-known as close friends in the industry during the 1980s and into the ’90s. They were sometimes referred to as “the Coreys” in pop-culture lexicon.

Feldman has previously publicly stated that he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

He filed a report with Los Angeles police in early November 2017 after publicly naming some of his alleged abusers while appearing on The Dr. Oz Show.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously said it dropped its investigation into Feldman’s claims that a pedophile ring had been victimizing young actors in Hollywood because too much time had passed since the alleged incidents.

In 2020, Feldman released a documentary titled (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, about him and the late Haim, who died at 38 in 2010 after a decades-long drug addiction. There was no mention of Haim abusing Feldman in the documentary.

In Feldman’s documentary, he claimed that Sheen raped Haim when Sheen was 19 and Haim was 13.

“This wasn’t like a one-time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman said about Haim in the film.

In response to the claim, Sheen gave a statement to People denying that the assault ever happened.

“I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say,” Sheen said.

Judy Haim sat down with Dr. Oz for an interview in 2017 to discuss the allegations against Sheen. She told Oz that she didn’t see a major change in her son while he was shooting Lucas.

“I would have known if anything was wrong,” Haim said. “My kid hid nothing, he was like … transparent. He never hid anything, he was Corey. It’s out of character, that’s number one.”

“When my son was 13, he’s not going to go and ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him,” she continued.

Judy Haim had previously referred to Feldman as “a scam artist” in 2017 after he announced a US$10-million fundraising campaign that was going toward making an exposé documentary about the alleged pedophile ring.

“He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years since my son died,” she said. “Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”

According to Feldman, Corey Haim apparently had it far worse than him. Haim was abused more frequently and more severely, Feldman claims.

“He had more direct abuse than I did,” Feldman told the Hollywood Reporter in 2017 . “With me, there were some molestations [sic] and it did come from several hands, so to speak, but with Corey, his was direct rape, whereas mine was not actual rape. And his also occurred when he was 11. My son is 11 now and I can’t even begin to fathom the idea of something like that happening to him. It would destroy his whole being.”

Feldman claims he and Haim were abused by the same network of child predators.

Haim’s mom doesn’t believe there is a “pedophilic ring” that exists in the industry. Rather, she believes there’s likely a series of isolated incidents involving much lower-level individuals.

“It’s disrespectful to sexual assault survivors and their loved ones in and out of the industry to get their hopes up about uncovering a massive conspiracy because he will not name names — ever,” she said. “And if these people really are out there, and potentially [still] a danger, why wouldn’t he want to name them right now?”

Feldman took to X to deny Judy Haim’s allegations at the time.

U GUYS KNOW I DONT EVER SAY ANYTHING BAD ABOUT ANY1, BUT JUDY HAIM (no longer her last name) IS A BAD WOMAN WHO VEHEMENTLY PROTECTS EVIL! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 28, 2017

“U GUYS KNOW I DONT EVER SAY ANYTHING BAD ABOUT ANY1, BUT JUDY HAIM (no longer her last name) IS A BAD WOMAN WHO VEHEMENTLY PROTECTS EVIL!” Feldman wrote.

As of this writing, there has been no public statement regarding Feldman’s latest claims by Judy Haim or anyone affiliated with the Haims.