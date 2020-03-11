Charlie Sheen responds to Corey Feldman’s sexual assault allegations

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

Charlie Sheen has denied accusations that he raped the late Corey Haim when Sheen was 19 and Haim was 13.

The allegations that the former Two and a Half Men star sexually assaulted Haim came to light again because they were mentioned in a crowdfunded documentary titled, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys.

In the documentary, which premiered in Los Angeles on Monday, Corey Feldman claims that Sheen raped his friend Haim, who died at the age of 38 in 2010, while the two were filming 1986’s Lucas.

“This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman said in the film about Haim, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Story continues below advertisement

Feldman continued: “He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.’”

In response to the claim, Sheen gave a statement to People denying that the assault ever happened.

“These sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” his publicist told the outlet. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

Sheen previously denied the claim after The National Enquirer published a report in 2017 in which actor Dominick Brascia made a similar allegation.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas,’” Brascia said at the time. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Judy Haim sat down with Dr. Oz for an interview in 2017 to discuss the allegations against Sheen.

READ MORE: Corey Feldman celebrates new California child sex abuse law

Judy Haim told Oz that she didn’t see a major change in her son while he was shooting the 1986 movie, Lucas, which starred Haim and Sheen.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would have known if anything was wrong,” Haim said. “My kid hid nothing, he was like … transparent. He never hid anything, he was Corey. It’s out of character, that’s number one.”

She continued, recalling when her son was a teenager: “When my son was 13 he’s not going to go and ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him.”

Tomorrow, Corey Haim's mom, Judy, talks allegations that her son was sexually assaulted by Charlie Sheen & points the finger at someone else pic.twitter.com/ZfcXkXLaWB — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 9, 2017