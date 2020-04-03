Corey Feldman leaves U.S. following ‘Rape of 2 Coreys’ premiere

Corey Feldman left the United States after the premiere of (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.
Feldman says he is currently hiding outside of the U.S. and claims that he has been attacked by powerful individuals that have been trying to silence him since the premiere.
Feldman said that they left town after the premiere “2 unwind & heal ourselves & the day b4 the flight back it was cancelled & we got #LOCKEDOUT” of the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 25, Feldman told his followers that he was “sorry” he “disappeared.”
In Feldman’s documentary he claims that Charlie Sheen raped his friend Corey Haim, who died at the age of 38 in 2010, while the two were filming 1986’s Lucas.
Sheen has denied accusations that he raped the late Haim when Sheen was 19 and Haim was 13.
“This wasn’t like a one-time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman said in the film about Haim.
In response to the claim, Sheen gave a statement to People denying that the assault ever happened.
“These sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” his publicist told the outlet. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”
COMMENTS