Corey Feldman leaves U.S. following ‘Rape of 2 Coreys’ premiere

Corey Feldman left the United States after the premiere of (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.

Feldman says he is currently hiding outside of the U.S. and claims that he has been attacked by powerful individuals that have been trying to silence him since the premiere.

The Goonies actor took to Twitter on April 1 to say “I hav [sic] gone N2 (into) hiding, but I call it a massive self quarantine! Don’t worry, @CourtneyAnne12 [his wife] and I R [are] safe & living corona free outside the US right now!”

Feldman said that they left town after the premiere “2 unwind & heal ourselves & the day b4 the flight back it was cancelled & we got #LOCKEDOUT” of the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Well we can’t! That’s Y we R MAROONED! Like a 5er! Lol! We left town after the Premier 2 unwind & heal ourselves & the day b4 the flight back it was cancelled & we got #LOCKEDOUT — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) April 2, 2020

On March 25, Feldman told his followers that he was “sorry” he “disappeared.”

“I needed 2 go underground after the release of the film, coupled w [with] multiple attacks from the ppl [people] who hav [sic] been trying 2 silence me,” he tweeted.

IM SORRY I HAV DISAAPEARED L8LY! I NEEDED 2 GO UNDERGROUND, AFTER THE RELEASE OF THE FILM, COUPLED W MULTIPLE ATTACKS FROM THE PPL WHO HAV BEEN TRYING 2 SILENCE ME. I JUST WANTED 2 LET U KNOW IM OK! I LOV U ALL, I MISS U ALL, & I WILL B BACK SOON W A NEW UPD8 ABOUT #MYTRUTHDOC — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 25, 2020

In Feldman’s documentary he claims that Charlie Sheen raped his friend Corey Haim, who died at the age of 38 in 2010, while the two were filming 1986’s Lucas.

Sheen has denied accusations that he raped the late Haim when Sheen was 19 and Haim was 13.

“This wasn’t like a one-time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman said in the film about Haim.

In response to the claim, Sheen gave a statement to People denying that the assault ever happened.

“These sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” his publicist told the outlet. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”