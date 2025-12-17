Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ron Schuler, longtime Manitoba Progressive Conservative, won’t run again

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2025 4:06 pm
1 min read
Ron Schuler, longtime Manitoba Progressive Conservative, won’t run again - image View image in full screen
GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Ron Schuler has announced he will not seek re-election.

Schuler is 62 years old, has been in the legislature for 27 years, and says he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

He plans to serve out the remainder of his term, and says announcing his plans now gives the party and potential successors time to prepare for the next election, slated for October 2027.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two other Tories, Kelvin Goertzen and Doyle Piwniuk, have also recently announced they will not run again.

Schuler was first elected in 1999 and has been re-elected ever since in a constituency east of Winnipeg, now called Springfield-Ritchot.

He served in cabinet for five years, first as minister of Crown services, then as minister of infrastructure.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He was removed from cabinet in 2021 by then-premier Heather Stefanson, who said Schuler’s messaging on COVID-19 vaccines was not consistent with the government’s vaccination efforts.

Schuler had earlier told reporters he is not against vaccines, that people should listen to their doctor and that the decision should come down to individual rights. He did not disclose his own vaccination status.

Schuler was consistently popular in his constituency, and won his seat by a margin of close to 2,000 votes in 2023.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices