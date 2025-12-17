Stamps re-sign rushing leader Mills

See more sharing options

CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders have signed rushing leader Dedrick Mills to a two-year contract through the CFL 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Mills was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

The 28-year-old from Waycross, Ga., led the league with a career-high 1,409 rushing yards in 2025 en route to earning divisional and league-wide All-CFL honours. His 11 rushing touchdowns were also a personal best.

Mills added 114 rushing yards in Calgary’s Western semifinal loss to the B.C. Lions.

Mills has rushed for 3,593 yards and 18 touchdowns in 51 career regular-season games since joining the Stampeders in 2022.

He has added 98 catches for 847 receiving yards.

American defensive back Najee Murray returns to the Alouettes

MONTREAL — The Alouettes have signed American defensive back Najee Murray for the 2026 season.

The 31-year-old from Steubenville, Ohio, recorded 77 defensive tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions this past season. He also added two knockdowns and recovered two fumbles.

Murray joined the Alouettes in 2018.

He has 240 defensive tackles, nine interceptions and three sacks in 66 career games with the Alouettes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2025.