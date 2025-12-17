SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shaye Ganam
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sports

Stamps re-sign rushing leader Mills

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2025 1:06 pm
1 min read
Calgary Stampeders' Dedrick Mills (26), quarterback Quincy Vaughn (19) and D'Antne Demery (60) celebrate a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton, on Friday October 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders' Dedrick Mills (26), quarterback Quincy Vaughn (19) and D'Antne Demery (60) celebrate a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton, on Friday October 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JJF
CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders have signed rushing leader Dedrick Mills to a two-year contract through the CFL 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Mills was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

The 28-year-old from Waycross, Ga., led the league with a career-high 1,409 rushing yards in 2025 en route to earning divisional and league-wide All-CFL honours. His 11 rushing touchdowns were also a personal best.

Mills added 114 rushing yards in Calgary’s Western semifinal loss to the B.C. Lions.

Mills has rushed for 3,593 yards and 18 touchdowns in 51 career regular-season games since joining the Stampeders in 2022.

He has added 98 catches for 847 receiving yards.

American defensive back Najee Murray returns to the Alouettes

MONTREAL — The Alouettes have signed American defensive back Najee Murray for the 2026 season.

The 31-year-old from Steubenville, Ohio, recorded 77 defensive tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions this past season. He also added two knockdowns and recovered two fumbles.

Murray joined the Alouettes in 2018.

He has 240 defensive tackles, nine interceptions and three sacks in 66 career games with the Alouettes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

