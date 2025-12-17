Menu

Politics

Citizen recall petition approved against Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2025 12:17 pm
1 min read
Alberta Justice Minister, Mickey Amery and Premier Danielle Smith announce proposed changes to several pieces of democratic process legislation, in Edmonton on Tuesday April 29, 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta Justice Minister, Mickey Amery and Premier Danielle Smith announce proposed changes to several pieces of democratic process legislation, in Edmonton on Tuesday April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Elections Alberta has approved a citizen recall petition against Justice Minister Mickey Amery.

The petitioner in Amery’s riding of Calgary-Cross says he needs to go because he has been unresponsive to constituent concerns and supports harmful policies.

Amery, a member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus, says he remains committed to serving his constituents.

He says the act is for serious ethical breaches and not to resolve policy disputes.

Along with Amery, Elections Alberta also approved a citizen recall petition against UCP backbencher Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk.

There are now 22 UCP MLAs facing recall petitions, along with one member of the Opposition NDP.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

