Citizen recall petition approved against Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery

Elections Alberta has approved a citizen recall petition against Justice Minister Mickey Amery.

The petitioner in Amery’s riding of Calgary-Cross says he needs to go because he has been unresponsive to constituent concerns and supports harmful policies.

Amery, a member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus, says he remains committed to serving his constituents.

He says the act is for serious ethical breaches and not to resolve policy disputes.

Along with Amery, Elections Alberta also approved a citizen recall petition against UCP backbencher Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk.

There are now 22 UCP MLAs facing recall petitions, along with one member of the Opposition NDP.