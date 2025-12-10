Recall petition issued for Premier Danielle Smith, 2 more Alberta cabinet ministers

Send this page to someone via email

Elections Alberta announced Wednesday a recall petition has been issued for Premier Danielle Smith and two more of her United Conservative Party cabinet ministers.

The petitioner seeking to oust the premier, Heather VanSnick, says in her application that Smith has been ignoring local constituents and experts in developing policies.

“Effective leadership requires genuine connection and consistent engagement, both absent in her tenure,” VanSnick wrote.

VanSnick also said Smith needs to go, because the premier has been weakening public services in favour of privatization.

“Ms. Smith is no longer fit to serve,” VanSnick said.

Smith, in a statement to Elections Alberta in response to the petition, denied that she isn’t listening to local voices.

“I regularly make myself available to meet with constituents and I routinely host town halls across my riding,” Smith said.

"I'm proud to serve the people of Brooks-Medicine Hat and I use the feedback I hear from all of you to help inform all decisions, big or small, that our government makes."

The premier was scheduled to hold a news conference later Wednesday about improving the province’s assisted living sector.

Petitions were also issued Wednesday for Technology Minister Nate Glubish and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz.

The new petitions bring the current total against UCP legislature members to 20, which is more than a third of Smith’s caucus.

The Opposition NDP’s education critic, Amanda Chapman, also faces a recall petition.

Petitioners have three months to collect signatures equal to 60 per cent of the total number of votes cast in the constituency in the 2023 election.

If successful, a vote is held on whether the representative keeps their seat. If the member loses, a byelection is held.

— More to come…