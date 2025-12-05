Here’s all the Alberta politicians facing citizen recall petitions

Send this page to someone via email

As of Friday, 17 Alberta legislature members with Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus are officially facing recall petitions from constituents.

A recall campaign has also been approved for Opposition NDP member Amanda Chapman.

Three more are expected to be named soon. They have not been officially named, but a petitioner in Brooks-Medicine Hat says Elections Alberta has sent her a letter saying they have approved her recall campaign against the premier.

It’s the first time the province’s Recall Act has been used on provincial politicians. It was brought in under former UCP premier Jason Kenney as a way to empower citizens and hold politicians accountable between general elections.

Under the legislation, a petitioner must submit a reason in 100 words or fewer about why they feel an MLA should be recalled. The person must live in the constituency and pay a $500 processing fee. There are no set criteria on what the reasons can be.

If the petition is approved by Elections Alberta, the applicant has 90 days to collect enough names from people in the constituency to trigger a vote. The number of signatures must be equal to 60 per cent of votes cast in the constituency in the 2023 election.

If enough signatures are collected and verified, a constituency-wide vote is held within four months to determine whether the MLA should be recalled. If more than half vote yes, the member is removed from the job and a byelection is held.

Here are the MLAs facing recalls, with portions of statements from the petitioners and responses from the politicians, posted by Elections Alberta:

Demetrios Nicolaides (UCP; Calgary-Bow)

Petitioner Jennifer Yeremiy says Nicolaides has failed in his role as education minister by prioritizing privatization at the expense of a public system struggling with inadequate funding and overcrowded classrooms.

Nicolaides says recall petitions should be tied to a member’s core duties rather than “dissatisfaction with government policy” and that allowing the legislation to be used this way “undermines stable governance and the electoral process.”

Angela Pitt (UCP; Airdrie-East)

Petitioner Derek Keenan says Pitt needs to be removed because she’s not communicating with and advocating for constituents, while posting “unfounded claims and divisive rhetoric” online.

Pitt, who is the deputy Speaker, says Keenan is exploiting his job as a school principal to launch a “politically motivated” attack.

Nolan Dyck (UCP; Grande Prairie)

Petitioner Casey Klein says Dyck is representing his party rather than his constituents. “In meetings, he defends government decisions rather than listening,” she writes.

Dyck says he has fought in the legislature for everything he promised to do. He says he met Klein in person in August and promptly responded to her emails, adding “I am fully committed to being accessible to all 46,000 constituents.”

Myles McDougall (UCP; Calgary-Fish Creek)

Petitioner Serenity Shalev says the advanced education minister has ignored concerns of his constituents by overseeing budget cuts to post-secondary schools. Shalev says in supporting use of the notwithstanding clause to end a recent teachers strike, McDougall “shows that he’s not interested in upholding a democratic and legal government.”

McDougall calls the petition “political games” and says he’s focused on working with constituents “and ensuring local voices are heard.”

Ric McIver (UCP; Calgary-Hays)

Petitioner Oana Uritescu says McIver has failed constituents in his former role as municipal affairs minister by supporting legislation that “reduces local democratic control” while doing little to help the constituency with infrastructure, education and other priorities.

McIver, who is now house Speaker, says he has a track record of delivering for his riding and “this recall effort is not about my conduct; it’s a co-ordinated attempt to overturn democratic elections.”

Muhammad Yaseen (UCP; Calgary-North)

Petitioner Siobhan Cooksley says Yaseen has been “unresponsive and disengaged” with constituents and has shown a disregard for public education and collective bargaining by voting to use the notwithstanding clause to end the teachers strike.

Yaseen says the petition is unwarranted, as he has delivered tangible results, including new schools. He says the notwithstanding vote was “a difficult but necessary step to protect children’s education and stability.”

Rajan Sawhney (UCP; Calgary-North West)

Petitioner Melissa Craig says Sawhney hasn’t responded to phone calls and emails and that her “actions in the legislature appear to prioritize party loyalty over the needs and interests of her constituents.”

In response, Sawhney, who is the Indigenous relations minister, lists a number of projects she has helped deliver to the constituency, including money to support the Calgary police. “I have delivered results through principled leadership,” she writes.

R.J. Sigurdson (UCP; Highwood)

Petitioner Molly Metcalf says Sigurdson doesn’t represent and work with constituents, doesn’t keep posted office hours, and doesn’t respond to phone calls or letters. She says he used the notwithstanding clause to remove the rights of teachers in the recent strike.

Sigurdson, who is agriculture minister, says his notwithstanding vote was difficult but necessary to get students back to class. “The recall petition’s claim that I do not engage with constituents is simply not accurate,” Sigurdson writes.

Dale Nally (UCP; Morinville-St. Albert)

Petitioner Joshua Eberhart says Nally hasn’t been listening to constituents and using the notwithstanding clause to end the teachers strike “reflects an overreach by the UCP government, of which Dale Nally is a part.”

Nally, who is the minister responsible for Service Alberta, says the petition is without merit. He says he is being targeted by a “left-wing activist group weaponizing recall legislation to target UCP MLAs and provoke a general election.”

Glenn van Dijken (UCP; Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock)

Petitioner Aaron Conner says van Dijken is not responsive to constituents and disregards their concerns, adding, “He has placed toeing the party line above protecting the rights of his constituents.”

Van Dijken, in response, lists projects he has helped with, including money for schools. The petitions, he says, are supposed to only be used for serious misconduct but are instead being weaponized by partisan activists.

Jackie Lovely (UCP; Camrose)

Petitioner Theressa Hill says Lovely is not listening to concerns from parents, teachers or school boards and has failed to advocate for more funding or meaningful reform. Hill says Lovely “has prioritized party loyalty over the needs and voices of her constituents.”

Lovely says she stands by her voting record and says she works hard to keep in touch, adding “this summer I completed my 13th round of door-knocking across the constituency.”

Nathan Neudorf (UCP; Lethbridge East)

Petitioner Ryan Tanner says Neudorf is not meeting the needs of constituents, citing “recent voting activity” but not specifying which votes. Tanner adds, “We need a leader who meets these responsibilities.” The utilities minister says he has been working to upgrade and deliver schools and find more doctors.

Neudorf says the recall process is being misused for “ideological purposes,” given its intent was to address cases of serious misconduct.

Jason Stephan (UCP; Red Deer-South)

Petitioner Nicole Green says Stephan does not respond to calls or emails, supports a separatist agenda, has disdain for French speakers and doesn’t take his duties seriously. Green adds, “His focus on divisive, party-driven issues instead of local priorities like affordability and health care also shows he is an ineffective MLA.”

Stephan rejects the allegations, citing accomplishments as a legislature member, including money for post-secondary schools and health care. He adds, “Moreover, I have sought to, boldly and respectfully, speak the truth as I best understand it, even if some do not like it, seeking freedom and prosperity for Albertans.”

Searle Turton (UCP; Spruce Grove-Stony Plain)

Petitioner Mona O’Neill says “time and again” Searle fails to respond to phone calls, emails or meaningfully address local concerns. O’Neill cites Turton’s lack of consultation before and after voting for the notwithstanding clause to end the teachers strike, calling it an indicator of his “unsatisfactory and apathetic job performance.”

Turton did not submit a response to Elections Alberta.

Amanda Chapman (NDP; Calgary-Beddington)

Petitioner Laurie McCormack says Chapman is putting strident, divisive, partisan attacks above “common-sense representation” of the constituency while backing public-sector unions at the expense of residents.

Chapman rejects that, saying she heard from and acted on what the vast majority of her constituents told her to do, which was back teachers in the recent strike.

Peter Singh (UCP; Calgary-East)

Petitioner Denise Hammond says Singh’s engagement with residents is “minimal,” and criticizes him for – along with the rest of the UCP caucus – voting to use the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to end the teachers strike.

Singh disagrees, saying, “I’ve focused on delivering results for families, seniors and small businesses.” He also says the Recall Act was meant for serious ethics breaches, not for policy disputes.

Tanya Fir (UCP; Calgary-Peigan)

Petitioner Chelsea Barnowich says Fir has failed for years to respond to constituents concerns and has supported “harmful policies” including the UCP caucus recently using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to override teachers’ rights to end a provincewide strike.

Fir in response says “I work hard to serve all my constituents,” citing money for various local groups. She says the petition is part of a “coordinated attempt to weaponize recall legislation.”

Adriana LaGrange (UCP; Red Deer North)

Applicant Danny Carlisle focuses on LaGrange’s role as one of Alberta’s health ministers, citing investigations into questionable health-procurement contracts and in a former role as education minister implementing cuts. Carlisle says, “LaGrange must be held accountable.”

LaGrange says she has delivered money for local projects and as education minister took steps during COVID to help staffers keep their jobs. She says, “I remain committed to integrity, effective representation and servant leadership”