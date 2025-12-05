Menu

Headline link
Politics

2 more Alberta cabinet ministers and NDP MLA latest targets of recall campaign

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 2:37 pm
1 min read
Alberta's Chief Electoral Officer confirmed Friday that he has received four more applications for MLA recall petitions, including one for embattled Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, pictured here with Premier Danielle Smith at a press conference in Calgary in February 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta's chief electoral officer confirmed Friday that he has received four more applications for MLA recall petitions, including one for embattled cabinet minister Adriana LaGrange, pictured here with Premier Danielle Smith at a press conference in Calgary in February 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The list of Alberta politicians facing recall petitions continues to grow.

Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure announced Friday that he has received petition applications to recall four more members of the province’s legislative assembly, including the first MLA from the official opposition New Democratic Party, as well as two more provincial cabinet ministers.

Amanda Chapman, MLA for the riding of Calgary-Beddington and opposition health critic is the first NDP MLA to become the target of a recall campaign. View image in full screen
Amanda Chapman, MLA for the riding of Calgary-Beddington and opposition education  critic is the first NDP MLA to become the target of a recall campaign. Global News

Amanda Chapman, the NDP MLA for the riding of Calgary-Beddington, has been a harsh critic of the government for recently legislating the province’s teachers back to work.

The two UCP cabinet ministers are Adriana LaGrange, the embattled minister of primary and preventative services, who represents the riding of Red Deer North, and Tanya Fir, minister of arts, culture and status of women, who is the MLA for Calgary-Peigan.

UCP backbencher Peter Singh is the fourth MLA to be added to the list of members now the subject of a recall petition.

The latest additions bring the number of recall petition applications that have been been approved by Elections Alberta to 18.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith may soon become the 19th MLA on the list after a Medicine Hat woman confirmed earlier this week that she is launching a petition to recall Smith, who is MLA for the riding on Brooks-Medicine Hat.

That petition is not yet included in the Chief Electoral Officer’s list of officially approved recall petitions.

Once a petition application as been officially approved, the petitioner can then start gathering signatures.

They have 90 days to collect them and the total number of signatures needed must be equal to 60 per cent of the votes cast in the riding during the last election.

The petition must then be submitted to the province’s Chief Electoral Officer who will then need to verify if the recall petition is successful.

With files from The Canadian Press

